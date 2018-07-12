Thursday, July 12, 2018
The state of Florida is looking for input from fishermen who like to fish for sharks from the shore.
Shark fishing from shore has raised some concerns because it attracts sharks to feed in areas that often have low visibility and are sometimes where people swim and surf.
There have been calls to restrict or ban shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges, but the state may not go that far.
They are now considering new rules to govern the fishery – including a specific permit for land-based shark-fishing with requirements on when and how the fishing can take place.
There will be a number of workshops on the issue over the next month – the closest workshop to our area will be held at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City on August the 6th.
The workshop will be held at 6 PM Central time
If you can’t attend an in-person workshop, you can submit comments online by at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
