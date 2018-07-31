Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The Real Florida℠ Connection - Endless Summer

A Message From Eric Draper
The Florida Park Service has a wonderful tradition of storytelling through music and cultural and historical interpretation, which is something I am proud to be a part of and have had the opportunity to experience firsthand. 

Recently, while others waited for Tropical Storm Alberto’s drenching Memorial Day rains, I enjoyed great music at the Florida Folk Festival in White Springs. I’ve attended the festival before, but this time as state parks director I was part of recognizing some of the volunteers and sponsors who make the event such an amazing experience for guests and artists alike. 

Now 66 years young, the Florida Folk Festival is thought to be the nation’s longest-running annual musical event. The festival’s setting is the Stephen Foster Folk Center State Park. It is one of many state parks that provide protection and enjoyment of nature as well as cultural experiences. The stories told at the festival have grown and become more diverse. I saw Dale Crider sing with such passion about places I love. It made me even more determined to do everything I can to preserve Florida’s natural and cultural resources.

One thing that I was especially excited to see at the Florida Folk Festival is similar to what can be witnessed daily in our state parks — a genuine sense of community and joy from sharing places and experiences. People make our parks and create community within our parks. 

By coming together to engage, learn and teach others about our shared culture and history, people transform parks into something more than the land itself. Music is a great tool for exploring and interpreting our relationship with the environment and our past. 

Year-round music programs connect visitors with our natural and cultural heritage. Florida’s stories are told through lyrics and melodies at events like the Gamble Jams at Gamble Rodgers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach; the drum circles celebrating the yearly solstices and equinoxes at Savannas Preserve State Park; and the Caribbean summer concert series at Anastasia State Park.

Florida State Parks are more than landscapes and natural environments. They are home to Florida’s heritage and history and the art, crafts, music and food that grew out of it. Storytelling reminds us of people and experiences that connect us together and to Florida.

This is the Real Florida℠ — and you can find it in Florida State Parks.
                             
                    -Eric Draper


Cooperating to Clean up the Coast
Group of Norwegian Cruise Line employees and park ranger stand behind bags of trash collected during event.
(Norwegian Cruise Line volunteers stand with bags of trash collected during their regular cleanup)
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is cleaner thanks to the efforts of volunteers, park rangers and staff.
With support from 4Ocean, Expedition South Kayaks, Winn-Dixie and Norwegian Cruise Line, staff and volunteers recently removed hundreds of pounds of litter and debris from the beaches, trails, natural preserves and other park areas.
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, located on Key Biscayne near Miami, sees close to 1 million visitors a year. Unfortunately, some visitors leave litter in park. The coastal park also has debris deposited on its shores by currents, tides and winds. Some of the debris collected recently was from last year’s Hurricane Irma.
On June 30, 110 volunteers suited up to clear out debris throughout the park, from the trails and beaches to the thickets and wetlands. The cleanup event sponsored by 4Ocean  a company dedicated to getting plastic out of the world’s seas — removed over 500 pounds of trash from the park. Expedition South Kayaks and Winn-Dixie also supported the cleanup event. 

“It is important to properly dispose of trash to prevent it from reaching our waterways and being spread further out to sea. It becomes a hazard to wildlife and people,” Assistant Park Manager Lu Dodson said. 

The park and the park’s community support organization Friends of Cape Coral work hard to promote park cleanup events. In early July, a group from Norwegian Cruise Line collected 167 pounds of trash from the park as part of their commitment to have regular cleanup events at the park. On July 14, individual volunteers and groups from Aetna, Bullet Line and Florida International University collected 228 pounds of trash. Volunteer Coordinator Jorge Brito makes special efforts to involve local businesses and volunteer groups in park cleanups.
“Together we can keep our beaches and parks free of trash. That is a good thing for everyone who lives here and visits Florida,” Dodson said.
The park has a regular cleanup day on the second Saturday of every month. Visitors and volunteers are encouraged to participate.

                                                  Get involved at a Florida State Park

Turtle Tech

Standing on a beach, GIS technician shows park staff how to use mobile app to survey sea turtle nests.
(Florida Park Service technician Adam Neuse shows park staff how to use a mobile app to survey sea turtle nests)
There is an app for everything, even tracking sea turtle nests thanks to the Florida Park Service. 
Every day at sunset, John D. MacArthur Beach State Park Ranger Valerie Caruso scours the length of the beach looking for sea turtle nests. She notes each nest depression and turtle track to report to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County. For years, this task took hours of painstaking data entry. Now, thanks to a new app, transmitting the day’s survey takes only minutes. 
Florida Park Service (FPS) geographic information system technicians Andrew Williams and Adam Neuse worked with park rangers and biologists to develop an app that streamlines the monitoring and protection of sea turtle nesting sites on both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. The mobile app allows nest surveyors to mark the precise location, species and status of each nest and easily upload each entry into a database. 
“It takes one minute where it used to take one hour,” said Neuse, who estimated data entry use to take MacArthur Beach staff about 200 hours per season.
The app doesn’t just make the survey process more convenient. It allows park staff and resource managers to visualize the patterns and concentrations of nests and to chart changes or threats to nesting sea turtles over time.
At MacArthur Beach, nesting sites are analyzed in different sectors. If a sector near a condominium begins to show a decline in successful nesting, it could indicate that street lights are disorienting sea turtles at night or that a predator is in the area. With the data, park staff can better protect the nests and sea turtles.
Staff and volunteers at MacArthur Beach have thoroughly integrated the turtle survey app into their overall conservation plan, and 17 other parks are in varying stages of implementation. Ultimately, FPS wants to utilize this tool throughout the parks and in collaboration with other state environmental agencies. The Fish and Wildlife Commission has started to use the app as well. 
“This is very much a collaborative enterprise,” Neuse said. 
Neuse says his team will continue to find solutions to resource management problems, whether that be collecting data on the locations of endangered Torreya trees to information about the depth of canals in Key Largo’s coastal wetlands. 
Technological advances — along with the dedication and hard work of staff, volunteers and community supporters  allow FPS to accomplish its mission to protect, interpret and preserve Florida’s unique environmental heritage. 

                                     Learn more about John D. MacArthur Beach State Park

 
 

 
 

Bringing Birch Back

The interior of Park and Ocean, the restaurant at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and another photo of canoers paddling down the park's moat.
Tucked away in Fort Lauderdale, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is an oasis for residents and visitors. 

“We are so surrounded by development, but when you come into the park it doesn’t feel like you’re in the city anymore. You feel like you’re far away, even if you’re not,” said Park Manager Jennifer Roberts.

Through the efforts of the Department of Environmental Protection and the Friends of Birch State Park’s “Bring Birch Back!” campaign, the park is experiencing a renaissance. Over the last five years, the park has been transformed.

The Friends of Birch State Park — led by President Jim Ellis, Executive Director Gale Butler, and Director of Development Trudy Reilly — worked with community partners, volunteers and the Florida Park Service (FPS) to make repairs and provide attractive new amenities.

“Many residents refer to this park as Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Central Park.’ The recent improvements allow the park to serve as that,” Roberts said.

Restoration projects in the park’s dune lake system and in its 800-foot-long moat system allow kayakers, canoers and paddleboarders easy access to shaded paddling trails weaving through beautiful subtropical flora. Pedestrians, in-line skaters and bicyclists can explore the park on a widened two-mile loop road. 

Visitors enjoy a revamped concession area and the park’s restaurant, Park & Ocean, which offers live music, craft beer and Friday night hog roasts. 

The newest addition to the park is a floating dock and adjoining welcome pavilion. The dock, which officially opened in June, enables unprecedented access to the park from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. The new dock is an open invitation for boaters to stop by and experience all the park has to offer, from freshwater dune lakes to beaches, and the historic estate of the late Chicago attorney Hugh Taylor Birch.

“We are excited. We’ve never had boat access before. It’s historic,” Roberts said. 

More improvements are in store for the park. A new seawall to replace the park’s century-old structure has entered its second phase. Visitors soon will be able to relax in a meditation garden being built in a quiet corner of the park.

Thanks to the Friends of Birch State Park, FPS, and community supporters, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park will continue to flourish and be a retreat for all.


 
 

Prescribed Fire Protects Habitats

Prescribed fire is a safe way to ensure ecosystem health and reduce wildfire risk. From July 2017 to June 2018 FPS burned a record 85,769 acres.
Prescribed burns are vital for the health and integrity of Florida’s ecosystems, including many that are protected by Florida’s 175 state parks and trails. 

In spite of hurricanes, tropical storms and drought, the Florida Park Service has turned this past fiscal year into the most successful ever for the prescribed burn program, with a record-breaking 85,795 acres burned.

“Through the tremendous efforts of Florida Park Service staff, we have achieved a record-setting year of successfully applying prescribed fire to Florida's fire-dependent ecosystems,” Parks Fire Management Program Coordinator Sasha Ernst said. “Prescribed fire is an essential management tool that applies a natural process to maintain the health of Florida State Parks ecosystems and aids the prevention of catastrophic wildfires.’’

Six of every 10 acres in Florida are home to a fire-dependent ecosystem. If grasslands and wetlands are not burned regularly, imperiled species like sandhill cranes, gopher tortoises and grasshopper sparrows are pushed out of those areas, along with other species like the bobwhite quail. 

“Certain species of plants flower and produce fruit only after a spring lightning season fire, and so their survival and the survival of wildlife which benefit are dependent on this process,” Florida State Parks Assistant Director Parks Small said. 

Prescribed burning fulfills the state park mission to promote, preserve and maintain Florida’s natural landscape. It also plays an important role in protecting homes and landowners. Prescribed fires conducted for ecological purposes remove unwanted vegetation that could fuel a wildfire.

We want to thank our staff, partner organizations, volunteers and the legislators who continue to recognize the importance of prescribed burns and their vital role in the protection of Florida’s natural resources. 


 
  Share your story in the Florida State Parks summer photo contest! Choose your photo category and enter to win.


 

Find An Adventure at a Florida State Park!
 

 
Event DetailsFirst FridayGarden Walks 
August 3
Join us for a Ranger guided tour of our Historic District and Gardens the first Friday of each month. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, while taking in the beauty of the Gardens.

Event DetailsGamble Jam
August 11
Musicians gather to play in remembrance of James Gamble Rogers IV, a renowned Florida folk singer, entertainer and storyteller whom our park is named after. Musicians of all levels are encouraged to bring instruments and a chair and participate in a casual acoustic jam session.


Event DetailsNative American History of the Florida Panhandle
August 17
Educators from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the Indian Temple Mound Museum will teach visitors about the Native Americans that have called the Florida Panhandle home. 


Event DetailsMusic in the Park: Summer Concert Series with King Eddie and Pili Pili
August 19
As one of North Florida’s favorite beach culture pastimes for over 30 years, King Eddie and Pili Pili's brand of Caribbean beats and calypso rhythms are sure to rock Anastasia State Park. 
Get event details here

Event Details Moonrise at the Beach
August 26
Join staff and volunteers at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach and learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem! Don't forget your binoculars and camera!





 
 

