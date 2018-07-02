Three Days of Independence Day Celebrations

Firework Celebrations in Franklin County
Carrabelle
Monday July, 2nd
Dark Thirty
The City of Carrabelle will be having their annual 4th of Julyfireworks this year on Monday, July 2nd. The fireworks can viewed from either side of the river.
Apalachicola
Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration
Tuesday, July 3rd
Don't miss Apalachicola's "Independence Eve" Celebration on July 3rd, just named one of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida! This family-friendly event culminates in the best fireworks show you'll find anywhere on the Forgotten Coast.
Our award-winning celebration will be held at Riverfront Park on Water Street in downtown Apalachicola from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Every year we hear people say that no one celebrates our Independence like Apalachicola. And this year is going to be bigger and better than ever.
Schedule of Events
4:45 - Southern Flood takes the stage
5:00 - Everything starts! Food Trucks, Live Music, and Kids' Activities!
5:00 - 8:00 - The Center for History, Culture, and Art will be offering free kids' art activities.
6:30 - Featured Entertainment The Bo Spring Band
6:30 - Red, White and Blue Parade departs from Lafayette Park
7:00 - Free Ice Cream Social
8:30 - Representative Halsey Beshears will be our speaker for the Veteran's Tribute
9:10 - National Anthem by Angela Stanley.
9:10 - 9:30 - Fireworks
9:30 - 10:00 - The Bo Spring Band
Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. For an upscale experience, you can reserve a table in the VIP Section on the docks and enjoy complimentary beverages and appetizers from a private bar and the best seats for the fireworks.
For more details, visit july3fireworks.com. Brought to you by Apalachicola Main Street in partnership with the City of Apalachicola.
St. George Island
4th of July Freedom Fest
Wednesday, July 4th
Dark Thirty
Parade Starts around 10am.
Come celebrate our great countries spirit of freedom and independence. Watch the greatest fireworks display on the Island from the Blue Parrot decks.
Have a delicious fresh seafood dinner while the sky lights up. Enjoy drinks from the Tiki Bar while the crowd oooohs and aaahs. Music and fun.
