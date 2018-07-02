Very few oyster harvesting permits sold so far this year

The Department of Agriculture sold 467 oyster harvesting licenses through June the 29th this year – that’s down from 796 last year and 914 the year before that.
The Department of Agriculture said this was the lowest number of license sales since the state began selling the licenses.
The highest number of licenses ever sold was in 2010 – the year of the BP oil spill – when nearly 1900 licenses were purchased – the sales period that year was extended by two months because of the oil spill.
And more licenses will be sold over the next month.
The City of Apalachicola took over oyster license sales as of July the 1st and they the city continue to sell the licenses for 100 dollars through July the 31st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also agreed to extend the date to purchase your saltwater products license until July 31st.
They are doing that to help the oyster harvesters who were impacted by the wildfire in Eastpoint.
Beginning this week oyster harvesters will have to go to Apalachicola City Hall at 1 Avenue E to buy the license.
City Hall is open from 9 till 4 Monday through Friday.
And remember all oyster harvesters have to watch a 20 minute educational seminar before they can purchase the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesters license.
The seminar is still being shown at the old Research Reserve building at Scipio Creek at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street.
http://live.oysterradio.com/