Time is running out to register to vote in the August primaries

Primary elections will be held in Franklin County in August so if you have not yet registered to vote you need to do it soon.
The deadline to register is next Monday, July the 30th – you can register at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola or at the county annex in Carrabelle.
You can also download the form from the Supervisor of Election website at www.votefranklin.com and mail it in.
These will be important elections.
Franklin County voters will choose a new tax collector and county judge.
There are also county commission races for Districts 2 and 4 and School Board races for districts 2, 3 and 4
The primary election will be held on August 28th.
Early voting begins August 13th, and the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot by August 22nd.
Remember, if you are not yet registered to vote – get it done before the end of the workday on Monday, July 30th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/