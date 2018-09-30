Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce October Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday,
October 3rd
St. George Island Methodist Church
November Business Luncheon
Wednesday, November 7th
The Owl Cafe
15 Ave D
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
August 2001 829
August 2002 791
August 2003 969
August 2004 930
August 2005 1,210
August 2006 1,740
August 2007 1,798
August 2008 1,696
August 2009 1,978
August 2010 876
August 2012 1,678
August 2013 1,885
August 2014 1,210
August 2015 1,760
August 2016 912
August 2017 1,010
August 2018 1,004
St. George Island
August 2018 772
Users
Number of Sessions per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Tickets are now on sale for the Downtown Oyster Roast
Friday, November 2nd.
Tickets are $60.00
Call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to purchase your tickets today. Tickets are limited.
850-653-9419
American Dream Pool & Spa Service Locally owned by Jody Martina and operated. Licensed and insured for all you pool needs as well hot tub sales and above ground pool installation.
The Carrabelle History Museum is a project of the local non-profit organization, Carrabelle CARES. It started as an idea of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership found in their document, "Charting the course for the Carrabelle waterfront: A Vision Plan". It is sponsored by the Carrabelle History Society and the City of Carrabelle with support from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council with a community partnership from the Franklin County Public Library. It opened in April of 2009. It is staffed by volunteers and funded through donations, memberships and grants.
We are a family owned and operated business. We promise you honest and knowledgeable diagnostic solutions for any problems or concerns with your home comfort. We offer complete diagnostics, preventative maintenance, installation and service agreements. Call us 24/7 to help with your comfort needs. We are located in Apalachicola Florida and proudly serve Franklin and Gulf County, Florida.
Forgotten Coast Paddle Club
Paddle Jam is a Paddle Sports Festival that occurs twice a year. First weekend of April and first weekend of October, 3 days of Paddle Sports, Music & Fun
Mighty Moe Charters
Owned and operated by David Folkes offers Offshore Fishing, Bay Trips, Eco-Tours and Dolphin Watching Trips
The Shaved Ice Place
Owned by Elisabeth Thomas, The Shaved Ice Place is bringing Shaved Ice to Apalachicola and surrounding areas. Available for parties and events as well.
Ribbon Cuttings
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
Chamber News
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Wins FACP Award
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is very proud to announce we have won the 2018 Audio / Visual / Online Communications Award from the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.
"The purpose of the Outstanding Communications Awards is to recognize achievement in chamber communications, marketing, and public relations."
We want to share this great recognition with all of our Chamber Members and also thank them for their continued support.
About FACP
The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) is now in its 94th year and serves approximately 500 chamber professionals across the state. The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals provides chamber of commerce professionals with the information, learning and communications skills to carry out the mission of their chambers.
Mission: "Advancing excellence in chamber management."
Vision: "Enhancing Florida's business communities by cultivating successful chamber professionals."
Member News
Beyla Walker Crowned 2018 Miss Florida Seafood
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
October 2 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on adjacent water bodies. Participants will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a low-maintenance, luscious bay conscious landscape that attracts birds and wildlife. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Participants can also, for a small fee, order their own rain barrel that they can take home. Class will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint. The class is free, but rain barrels are $25.00 per barrel and must be ordered one week in advance. Tickets available at https://anerrbayfriendly.eventbrite.com
. For more information contact Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or by email Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us
.
October 2 @ 3:00 pm- 4:00 pm
Build your core muscles and increase overall stability and agility with our weekly Core & Stability training class. Fitness Model & Instructor Krista Wharton teaches you how to tuck that tummy and feel strength from head to toe in every movement as you tighten your body! Join us each week on Tuesday from 3 - 4. Space is limited and registration is required.
Forgotten Coast Paddle Jam 2018
festival being held on October 5-7 2018 in Franklin County, Florida. The Forgotten Coast is unique and diverse ecosystem of water systems, forests, wetlands, coastal environments and human communities. The culture here moves at a unique pace and we intentional strive to live in harmony and love with one another. Paddle Jam is a festival celebrating the Forgotten Coast and helping those in need in a unique way through paddle sports, music & food. Paddle Jam is a "fluid festival" with events happening at various locations in Apalachicola and St. George Island. We invite you to join with us October 5-7 2018 as we attempt to set the new Guinness World Record KAYAK RAFT UP! GUINNESS WORLD RECORD: Largest Floating KAYAK RAFT UP During Paddle Jam we will attempt to set a new Guinness Book World Record for the largest floating gathering of kayaks The current Guinness World Record for largest raft of canoes and kayaks consists of 3,150 boats and was achieved by One Square Mile of Hope (USA) in Inlet, New York, USA, on 13 September 2014. On Saturday, October 6, 2018 we attempt to set a New Guinness World Record on the Apalachicola River aiming to involve "raft up" over 3500 kayaks. The event will take place at the confluence of the Apalachicola River and the Apalachicola Bay. Put-in locations will be spaced out at public landing and private marinas along the Apalachicola River. Kayaks will gather and be linked by boaters arm in arm or paddle to paddle and assembled for 30 seconds. REGISTRATION FOR 2018 To register, please go to
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash
October 6 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join us on Saturday, October 6th, for the St. George Island Art & Wine Splash. This event takes place during what many locals consider their favorite month on the island, when temperatures are a bit cooler and the annual monarch migration brings beautiful butterflies to our shores. The event is sponsored by The St. George Island Business Association.
The festival features talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents at various Island locations beginning at 2 pm to 5 pm. Setting this event apart from other arts and crafts shows is the special Wine Walk which will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Art Displayed from 2 pm to 5 p.m. - Wine Tasting from 2 p.m. - 5 p. m.
October 4 @ 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends Every Thursday Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers All Ages Welcome Dogs on a Leash Welcome
October 5 @ 8:00 am- October 7 @ 5:00 pm
ApalachOktoberfest 2018 will be one for the record books!
This year's three day event hosted by Bowery Station and Oyster City Brewing Company will feature great beer, eats, and the best in live music. Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6 will be at Bowery Station and feature The Mulligan Brothers, The Bo Spring Band, Clayton Mathis, The Turkeybasters, Johnny Barbato, and Ten Pound Pancake.
Then, Sunday, October 7, the fun moves down to Oyster City Brewing Company and will showcase Boo Radley, The Currys, Matt Law and the Usual Suspects, Sticky Too, and Shaw Davis and the Black Ties. OCBC is batching up some of their famous Lyin' Fish Oktoberfest Lager for the occasion! Plan ahead for this year's ApalachOktoberfest 2018 and look for updates and full details at bowerystation.us
.
PINK OUT
October 5th
Paddy's Raw Bar St. George Island
Please join us for the 6th Annual PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, OCBC beer, our traditional "man auction," and a silent auction filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, fishing trips and much more!
100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms and other necessities involving the detection and fight of breast cancer!
October 6 @ 9:00 am- 10:00 am
This class is designed to get you sweating and that heart rate PUMPING! Fitness Model & Instructor Krista Wharton takes your body on an hour-long sculpting journey, guaranteed to get you results! Join us each week on Saturday from 9 - 10 AM. Space is limited and registration is required.
The Von Wamps with The Bird & The Bear - In Concert
October 7 @ 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm$10
Two popular Nashville duos present a special one-time-only joint concert at Cat Pointe Music in Eastpoint on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 3:00pm.
"Songs We Love to Sing, But Don't Get to Do in Loud Bars"
The Von Wamps are Lou and Lynn Wamp whose talents and artistry is vast: classical, jazz, swing and blues to bluegrass. Lou plays fiddle and dobro, while Lynn plays bass. They are both accomplished mandolin players and Lou was named one of the nation's Top Dobro Players by "Guitar Journal" magazine.
The Bird & The Bear are a husband and wife Americana music duo. Hailing from Wyoming and Holland, Garry Wood and Mirthe Bolhuis met, fell in love, and started making music in Nashville, TN. They blend folk, bluegrass and pop music; resulting in a uniquely intimate performance.
Wild Week Guided Tours
October 9 - October 12
The Friends of St. Vincent will host a week's worth of fun Fall activities as part of its Wild Week Guided Tours October 9-12. The four day event, which will take place on St. Vincent Island, will feature different activities each day including a guided tour with environmental speakers and a beachcombing tour, a tour and lesson on how to throw a cast/sein net a trail bike tour. The wild week events are free but you must register. The Friends of St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge also has several volunteer opportunities currently available for people interested in learning more about the island and volunteering their time to important activities there including red wolf tracking, sea turtle nesting, tour narrators and drivers, office help and grant writing.
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, October 13th & 27th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email
Secrets & Sweet Tea
October 19 @ 8:00 am - October 21 @ 5:00 pm
Secrets & Sweet Tea is a southern comedy that takes place at the wake of Samuel Strainwhistle, a local Apalachicola millionaire. Various residents come to pay their respects, each hoping that Samuel has left a little something in his will for them. As the show progresses everyone learns the true secrets of these Apalachicola mourners.
Three performances choose one or attend all three: Friday, October 19th at 7:30 pm; Saturday, October 20th at 7:30 pm; and matinee on Sunday, October 21st at 3 pm. $15 per ticket and can be purchased online or at the door. Box office opens 1-hour prior to showtime.
October 20 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Gumbo Cook-Off for Fire Victim Relief Fund at the Red Pirate in Eastpoint.
Lantern Fest
October 20 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Light up the night with the Crooked River Lighthouse at LANTERN FEST, on Saturday, October 20 from 6 - 10 pm at the lighthouse park in Carrabelle Beach (1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle). Join the glow of 123 beautiful lanterns in celebration of the Crooked River Lighthouse's 123rd birthday! Local lore, glowing lanterns, music, dance, food and night time tower climbs bring magic and history together!
This remarkable festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful and handmade lanterns, also features wonderful live music by Celtic duo Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges, and by Celtic on the Half Shell as well as amazing performances by the TCC Dance Company, ancient craft demonstrators, star gazing with the Tallahassee Astronomical Society, children's activities, delicious food and desserts and special evening tower climbs of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast.
Admission to this great celebration and wonderful music and dance program is only $5 for adults and $1 for ages 6-16. Tower climbing tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for children (must be 44" tall). Good food will also be available for purchase too. Be prepared to sing Happy Birthday to the 1895 maritime landmark!
Apalachicola Center for History,Culture & Arts
Oct. 20th - Nov 17th
St. George Island Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
October 24th 6:30-8:00pm
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Gulf Specimen Aquarium Presents:
Gulf, Ghosts & Goblin Halloween at Sea
Oct. 26th 6-9pm
Ghostwalk
October 27 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 27 when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola.
Autos & Oysters Car Show
October 27 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Don't miss the award-winning Autos and Oysters Car Show! The show will be held on Water Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Enjoy a fabulous lineup of cars, fresh oysters and hotdogs in beautiful Riverfront Park, music and more!
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at noon. The cost to enter your car is $20. Awards will be given for the Top 50, Best of Show, Club Participation, Greatest Distance Traveled, and Sponsor's Choice. Awards will be presented at 4:00 p.m.
Coming to town for the show? Package deals are in place to encourage visitors to stay, dine, and shop.
November
November 2 @ 6:00 pm- 9:00 pm
Don't miss the Apalachicola Downtown Oyster Roast on November 2nd, 6:00 to 9:00 pm in Apalachicola. This enchanting event, sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, will feature Roasted Oysters, Oysters on the half shell, Gumbo, fresh local Shrimp, Blue Crabs, salad and fantastic desserts. Dine under the stars next to the Apalachicola River. Tickets are $60 each. For tickets call (850) 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org
55th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
November 2nd & 3rd
Come celebrate the 55th year of the Florida Seafood Festival, Florida's oldest maritime festival. This two-day celebration offers the best in fresh quality seafood that annually draws thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola. The Festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola river under the shady oaks of Apalachicola's Battery Park. The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, a downtown Parade, 5k Redfish Run and the Blessing of the Fleet. The Headline entertainment is Larue Howard on Friday Night and Country Stars Maddie & Tae on Saturday night.