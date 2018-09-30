Wakulla County Announces the Vacancy Adjustment Program Application Period for the Solid Waste Assessment.

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces Fiscal Year 2017/18 Vacancy Adjustment Program for the Solid Waste Assessment.
The Vacancy Adjustment Program allows any property owner to seek a refund of the Solid Waste Assessment ($196) for residential property which is vacant for the entire Fiscal Year (Oct. 1, 2017 – Sept. 30, 2018). In order to qualify, the owner must complete a Vacancy Adjustment Application and file with the County Administrator’s Office by October 15, 2018. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property and provide documentation from a utility provider that no utility services (electric and/or water) were provided to the residential property during Oct. 1, 2017 – Sept. 30, 2018.
To learn more about the eligibility criteria for the Vacancy Adjustment Program, and to obtain the application, please visit the County website (www.mywakulla.com) or contact Patty Taylor at 850-926-0919 ext. 703.
