Are You Interested in Serving as a Member on the
Wakulla County Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force?
Wakulla County Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force?
Wakulla County is currently seeking citizens who have a willingness to serve as a member on the Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force. This Task Force was created for the purpose of providing input to the BOCC on all phases of the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant process.
All members must be residents of the unincorporated County, which means citizens residing in the City of St. Marks and the City of Socphoppy will not be eligible. No more than one member shall be an employee of the local government. None of the members shall be elected officials and 51% of the members must be from low to moderate income households. The low to moderate income limits are as follows:
Persons In Family
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Low (80%) Income Limits
$34,900
$39,900
$44,900
$49,850
$53,850
$57,850
$61,850
$65,850
Citizens wishing to serve as a member should submit a cover letter stating their interest in serving on the Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, October 19, 2018. Members will be required to certify if they meet the income limitations. Please submit your information to Melissa Corbett via email atmcorbett@mywakulla.com, or by fax to 926-1528 or mail at 3093 Crawfordville Highway Crawfordville, FL 32327.
http://live.oysterradio.com/