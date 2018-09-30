FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

TUCKER is a 3-4 yr old Dachshund/Beagle cross. He is a social guy who very much enjoys the company of another dog. This cutie is a nice little size and will make a wonderful pet for a home without small children.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
