Come celebrate Estuaries Day at the Research Reserve Nature Center

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will celebrate National Estuaries Day today.
National Estuaries Day is a way to draw attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
Nearly 43 percent of the US population lives near one of the US Estuaries; estuaries contribute more than 800 billion dollars in trade and commerce to the US economy each year while supporting more than 28 million jobs including fishing, boating and tourism.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees nearly 250 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
It is one of 28 Reserves across the nation.
Estuaries Day includes plenty of activities including touch tanks, exhibits, butterfly activities and estuary-themed games.
There are also free National Estuaries Day T-shirt while they last.
Estuaries Day will be held this afternoon from 1:30 to 6 at the research reserve at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
