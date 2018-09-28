The recreational Harvest of Gray Triggerfish in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico closes today.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the closure at their meeting this week.
The Gray triggerfish season was closed in federal waters of the gulf on August 17th and this closure makes state rules consistent with federal rules.
The closure is required to protect gray triggerfish from overfishing - the 2018 federal recreational quota of 217 thousand pounds was reached last month.
The recreational harvest will remain closed through March 1st, 2019.
