Friday, September 28, 2018

FWC Research Bulletin - the Monthly Newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

September Updates
24th Annual MarineQuest Set for October

The public is invited to learn about Florida's fish, wildlife and their habitats on Saturday, Oct. 20th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FWRI's headquarters in downtown St. Petersburg (100 Eighth Ave. SE). MarineQuest is a free, family-friendly event. Held in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Science Festival, MarineQuest offers fun for all ages. Attendees will get a first-hand look inside FWRI's laboratories, peer through microscopes, examine manatee bones and participate in hands-on activities.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

New on YouTube:
Atlantic red snapper season is an important event for recreational angling in Florida, and the data anglers provide our staff is crucial for the management of this beautiful - and delicious - fish. 

 New on Flickr:
FWRI scientists work with NOAA, DEP and others to rescue corals from a devastating disease affecting corals in Florida. Researchers will collect corals near Key West and transport them to research facilities around the country for preservation and research until this disease passes.

From Facebook:

The lasting symbol of the Florida Keys, queen conchs are slow moving but long lived marine snails. This image of a queen conch is the first in a series of conch anatomy and interesting facts.

Instagram Favorite

Did you know National Estuaries Week was September 16th-22nd? Estuaries provide juvenile sportfish - like this diminutive snook and redfish - with plenty of food and places to hide from predators. Estuaries are important natural environments and often called "nurseries of the sea". Our Fisheries-Independent Monitoring biologists' sampling techniques tend to target juvenile and sub-adult fishes, the abundance trends are a valuable forecasting tool for future adult stocks. 


Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


