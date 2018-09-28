FWC Research Bulletin - the Monthly Newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

|
The public is invited to learn about Florida's fish, wildlife and their habitats on Saturday, Oct. 20th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FWRI's headquarters in downtown St. Petersburg (100 Eighth Ave. SE). MarineQuest is a free, family-friendly event. Held in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Science Festival, MarineQuest offers fun for all ages. Attendees will get a first-hand look inside FWRI's laboratories, peer through microscopes, examine manatee bones and participate in hands-on activities.
