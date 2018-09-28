FWC approves changes to Florida shrimping rules to make it easier for Florida shrimpers to participate in the expanding live seafood market

The Florida Fish and wildlife conservation commission this week approved some minor changes to commercial shrimp fishing rules to make it easier for Florida shrimpers to participate in the expanding live seafood market.Florida’s shrimp fishery is one of the oldest and most valuable commercial fisheries in the state but it is primarily focused on harvesting shrimp for food and bait.
Current regulations provide for bait shrimp to be maintained alive whereas food shrimp are required to be iced to maintain proper seafood safety.
However, demand for food shrimp sold alive has been expanding so this week the FWC voted to exclude live food shrimp from seafood icing requirements.
The FWC also established additional live-well requirements for vessels and vehicles transporting live food shrimp to insure that it is done properly across the industry.
The rule changes were requested by the shrimping industry.
