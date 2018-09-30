October Events Herald in a Busy Fall on the Coast

|
Lantern Fest October 20Light up the night with the Crooked River Lighthouse at LANTERN FEST, on Saturday, October 20 from 6 - 10 pm at the lighthouse park in Carrabelle Beach (1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle). Join the glow of 123 beautiful lanterns in celebration of the Crooked River Lighthouse's 123rd birthday! Local lore, glowing lanterns, music, dance, food and night time tower climbs bring magic and history together. This event is best known for its impressive display of more than 100 colorful and handmade lanterns, also features wonderful live music by Celtic musicians, performances by the TCC Dance Company, ancient craft demonstrators, star gazing with the Tallahassee Astronomical Society, children's activities, delicious food and desserts and special evening tower climbs of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast.
Autos and Oysters Car Show Oct. 27The Apalachicola Main Street will present its annual Autos and Oysters Car Show on Saturday, October 27. The show will be held on Water Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Enjoy a fabulous lineup of cars, fresh oysters and hotdogs in beautiful Riverfront Park, music and more! Awards will be given for the Top 50, Best of Show, Club Participation, Greatest Distance Travelled, and Sponsor’s Choice.
Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show and Gumbo Cookoff Oct. 20The Forgotten Coast Cruisers will host its 3rd Annual Car Show and Gumbo Cookoff on October 20 from 10am to 3pm at the Red Pirate Family Grill & Oyster Bar in Eastpoint. This year’s event will benefit fthe Franklin Fire Victim Relief Fund.
Fall Music Scene Heats Up
On October 5-7, the Bowery Station and Oyster City Brewing Company team up to host the area’s annual ApalachOktoberfest.
This year’s three day event will feature great beer, eats, and live music from acclaimed bands including The Mulligan Brothers, The Bo Spring Band, Clayton Mathis, The Turkeybasters, Johnny Barbato, and Ten Pound Pancake, Boo Radley, The Currys, Matt Law and the Usual Suspects, Sticky Too, and Shaw Davis and the Black Ties.
Guided Tours of St. Vincent Oct. 9-12
The Friends of St. Vincent will host a week’s worth of fun Fall activities as part of its Wild Week Guided Tours October 9-12. The four day event, which will take palce on St. Vincent Island, will feature different activities each day including a guided tour with environmental speakers and a beachcombing tour, a tour and lesson on how to throw a cast/sein net a trail bike tour. The wild week events are free but you must register. The Friends of St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge also has several volunteer opportunities currently available for people interested in learning more about the island and volunteering their time to important activities there including red wolf tracking, sea turtle nesting, tour narrators and drivers, office help and grant writing.
Apalach Farmers Market October 13, 27This local farmers market favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
Lighthouse Climb October 24
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb October 24 from 6:30-8 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $10 for the general public and $5 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Florida Seafood Festival November 2-3
Come celebrate the 55th year of the Florida Seafood Festival November 2-3 in historic Apalachicola. This two-day celebration offers the best in fresh quality seafood that annually draws thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola. The Festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola river under the shady oaks of Apalachicola’s Battery Park. The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, a downtown Parade, 5k Redfish Run and the Blessing of the Fleet.
|
Paddlejam Oct 5-7The fall version of the Apalachicola Paddlejam festival will be held October 5-7 in Apalachicola and on St. George Island. This three day festival celebrates the Forgotten Coast through paddle sports, muisic and food. The highlight of the event will be an attempt by paddlers to break the world record for the largest floating kayak raft.
Pink Out October 5
This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun!
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash October 6
Join your friends on St. George Island Saturday, October 6, for the annual St. George Island Art & Wine Splash.
The event is sponsored by The St. George Island Business Association.
The festival features talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents at various Island locations beginning at 2 pm to 5 pm. Setting this event apart from other arts and crafts shows is the special Wine Walk which will take place from 2-5 p.m.
Ghostwalk Oct. 27Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 27 when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola.
Panhandle Players Present Secrets & Sweet Tea October 19-21
The Panhandle Players will present Secrets & Sweet Tea October 19-21 in Apalachicola. The play is a southern comedy that takes place at the wake of Samuel Strainwhistle, a local Apalachicola millionaire. Various residents come to pay their respects, each hoping that Samuel has left a little something in his will for them. As the show progresses everyone learns the true secrets of these Apalachicola mourners.
Oyster Roast Nov. 2 in Apalachicola
Don’t miss the Apalachicola Downtown Oyster Roast on November 2 from 6-9 pm. This annual culinary event, sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, will feature Roasted Oysters, Oysters on the half shell, Gumbo, fresh local Shrimp, Blue Crabs, salad and fantastic desserts. Dine under the stars next to the Apalachicola River. Tickets are $60 each. For tickets call (850) 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org