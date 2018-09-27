Franklin County commissioners this month adopted the fees that the health department will charge for its various services beginning in October.
The health department's core services include environmental health, communicable disease and clinical care for special populations.
The local health department provides a variety of medical and public heath services ranging from vaccinations, pregnancy testing, tuberculosis treatment, and STD services.
It also tests drinking water wells and permits septic systems.
They also provide some free services like children's’ vaccinations and HIV screenings.
The amount the health department charges depends on the service and the income of the person or family using the services.
The fee schedule has remained basically the same for the past few years – there was one change for the upcoming year.
That is a 3 dollar increase in the cost for birth and death certificates.
