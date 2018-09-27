FWC Commission shrimp fishery update

At its September meeting near Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to commercial shrimp fishery management that will eliminate barriers to participation in the expanding live seafood market. These changes are part of a long-term project to evaluate and improve the management of Florida’s shrimp fisheries.
Approved changes include:
- Clarifying that icing requirements for shrimp do not apply to food shrimp kept alive prior to sale.
- Establishing live-well requirements for vessels and vehicles transporting live food shrimp.
Florida’s shrimp fishery is one of the oldest and most valuable commercial fisheries in the state.
