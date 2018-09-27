Gulf recreational gray triggerfish to close Sept. 28

At its September meeting near Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a federal consistency measure closing recreational gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state waters starting Sept. 28. This closure is in response to harvest projections indicating that the 2018 federal recreational quota for gray triggerfish has been reached. The closure will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2018. The fishery will reopen on March 1, 2019, following the annual January – February recreational harvest closure.
This closure is intended to help ensure the species is sustainably harvested.
