NOAA Fisheries FishNews - September 26, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial Fishery Disasters for Salmon, SardinesSecretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross recently announced that commercial fishery failures occurred between 2015 and 2017 for salmon fisheries in Washington, Oregon, and California, and for the sardine fishery in California. The determinations now make these fisheries eligible for fishery disaster assistance.
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panels - Call for NominationsNOAA Fisheries is soliciting nominations for the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review Workshops (SEDAR) Panel. Panel members may participate in the various data, assessment, and review workshops associated with shark stock assessments. Members consider the scientific information and advise NOAA Fisheries on the conservation and management of Atlantic sharks. Nominations must be received by October 26.
NOAA Represents United States at International Fisheries Observer ConferenceNOAA Fisheries leadership, Observer Program staff, and fisheries observers attended the International Fisheries Observer and Monitoring Conference this past June in Vigo, Spain. The conference was critical for exploring how different countries deal with fisheries monitoring and observing, and for sharing experiences to ensure best practices worldwide.
Alaska
More Flexibility for Alaska Halibut Charter OperatorsA new program will allow some charter fishing operators to offer their customers additional halibut fishing opportunities. NOAA Fisheries will authorize the formation of a non-profit entity that will be able to buy Alaska commercial halibut quota and hold it for use as recreational quota to augment the charter halibut fishery harvest.
West Coast
Completed Oregon Project to Benefit Fish, FarmersPartners representing natural resource, tribal, and agricultural stakeholders recently celebrated the completion of the Winter Lake restoration project. The project provides almost 8 miles of tidal channels and 1,700 acres of habitat for threatened Oregon Coast coho salmon while ensuring that local cattle farmers continue to thrive.
NOAA Enforcement Officer Builds Community TiesCommunity and industry relations have long been a priority for NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. So when NOAA Enforcement Officer Mitchel Kiyotakitsune received a special invitation to attend Oregon State University’s Salmon Bake, a longstanding Native community event, he made sure to attend.
Pacific Islands
Marine Debris Removal Team Strikes AgainLast week, NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette embarked from Honolulu for the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands for a mission to remove 30 to 50 metric tons of derelict fishing nets and debris from the remote islands and atolls protected by the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. The team has removed 858 metric tons of debris since 1996.
Southeast
Florida Trustees Release Draft Restoration PlanThe Florida Trustee Implementation Group recently released its draft plan for restoring Florida natural resources and services impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The plan would fund 24 projects to help restore wetlands and coastal habitats, improve water quality, and enhance public access and recreation opportunities. Comments on the draft plan are due October 26.
Louisiana Trustees Release Funds for MonitoringIn July, the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment approved funding for important activities to inform restoration planning and projects in the Gulf of Mexico. These funds will support fish and shellfish monitoring and two marine mammal data collection efforts.
Greater Atlantic
Helping Fisheries Adapt to a Warming OceanWaters off the northeastern United States are among the fastest warming and most studied in the world’s ocean. Both abrupt and subtle changes caused by warming are evident in fishery stocks now. Northeast Fisheries Science Center researchers are working with colleagues throughout the region to help navigate this rapidly evolving future.
