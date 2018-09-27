The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was this year's winner of the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals 2018 Audio / Visual / Online Communications Award

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was recently recognized for its on-line advertising work.
The Chamber was this year's winner of the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals 2018 Audio / Visual / Online Communications Award.
The award is given annually to chambers to recognize achievement in chamber communications, marketing, and public relations.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber was recognized for its Online Audience Engagement including its Web site, newsletter, E-blasts and its “tide and seek” page.
Chamber of Commerce Director John Solomon said he and his staff want to thank and share this award with all of their Chamber Members.
You can sign up for the chamber newsletter at their website at www.apalachicolabay.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/