Monday, October 15, 2018

Butler Agency Hurricane Michael Update #4

Hurricane Michael Update #4
Monday, October 15, 2018
An Update From Our Staff
Dear Valued Customers,

We are in office working to link our customers with their carrier(s) following Hurricane Michael. We greatly appreciate those of you who have been able to contact your carrier directly to initiate the claims process. Please do not try to assess whether your damage was the result of flood or wind - file claims with all carriers covering your home. They will make their determination as to the source of damage. Please continue to contact your carrier directly by phone or go online to the carrier's website to report your loss if you are able to do so.

Our office power and phone lines have been restored! You can continue to reach us at 850-670-1200. We have been "all hands on deck" today answering phones and assisting our customers. As you can imagine, we have taken MANY calls today. We have also had many walk-in customers. As we work to answer incoming calls and assist walk-ins, we are not able to answer every call that comes through. Please, be patient (EVERYONE we have spoken to so far has been so patient, and it is greatly appreciated)!

Best Regards,

Cliff and Denise Butler
Allison Drake
Zach Ward
Celeste Crews
Miranda Pilger
Updated Office Hours
﻿
For the remainder of this week, Tuesday - Friday, we will be open from 8a to 4p EST.

As we continue to work as quickly as possible to assist or customers following Hurricane Michael we are handling a large number of calls, emails, and walk-ins. 
We will stop accepting phone calls at 4p EST daily to allow time for processing of calls, emails, and claims.

We have regained access to our regular email addresses and can also assist by email. Please do not assume any claim to be filed until you hear from us indicating such.

When emailing, please only send your email to one of us to avoid duplicate responses.
Adjuster Contact

As our area continues to deal with the impact of one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the mainland, all of our carriers are working hard to get adjusters to the area.  As you all know, access to our area has been very limited since Hurricane Michael made landfall.  Adjusters are working diligently to make first contact with our impacted customers.  Unfortunately, there will be a delay in hearing from adjusters with the large volume of claims reported with this storm.  Please, be patient!

You do not have to be at the home when the adjuster visits.  They will, however, need access to the interior and exterior of the home.  You can have a neighbor, friend, secondary caregiver, property management company, etc. accompany the adjuster to your home.

Do not make any permanent repairs to the home prior to meeting with the adjuster(s).
Claim Contact Information
American Integrity -- (866)277-9871
American Strategic Insurance -- (866)274-8765
American Strategic Insurance Flood -- (866)511-0793
Avatar -- (877)233-3237
Bankers -- (800)765-9700
Beazley (with Johnson and Johnson) -- email claims@jjins.com
Bass -- (954)473-3198
Cabrillo -- (866)482-5246
Citizens -- (866)411-2742
Cypress -- (877)560-5224
Elements -- (EPIC) (866)709-8749
Federated -- (800)293-2532
FEMA Flood -- (800)767-4341
FL Family Insurance -- (888)486-4663
FL Peninsula -- (877)229-2244
Florida Specialty(formerly Mt Beacon) -- (866)554-5896
Frontline Torrent Flood -- (877)254-6819
Frontline -- (866)6730623
Heritage Property & Casualty -- (855)415-7120
Homeowners Choice -- (866)324-3138 (888)2105235
Lexington (with Johnson and Johnson) -- email claims@jjins.com
Olympus -- (866)281-2242
Orchid -- (866)370-6505
Progressive -- (800)-925-2886
Seacoast Brokers Insurance -- (843)341-1600
Security First Insurance -- (877)581-4862
Southern Fidelity Insurance -- (866)722-4995
Southern Oak Insurance -- (877)900-2280
Sterling Surplus (Flood) -- (855)227-2202
TAPCO -- (800)334-5579
United Property & Casualty -- (888)256-3378
Universal Property & Casualty -- (800)470-0599
Velocity Risk Underwriters -- (844)878-2567
Weston Insurance -- (877)505-3040
Wright Flood -- (800)725-9472

If your carrier isn't listed, please call us at 850-670-1200 between 8a-4p EST.
Gulf County Update:
From Acting Chief - Emergency Management

Gulf County is now open to all traffic with the exception of Cape San Blas. Per Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, valid photo ID with your residence address OR an electricity bill is required for entry to Cape San Blas. There is still a curfew in place for Gulf County from sunset to sunrise.

Steve Litschauer
Acting Chief - Emergency Management
CERT Program Manager
Deputy Commander Manatee County IMT
(941) 749-3507
NOAA's Hurricane Michael Imagery
Please Navigate to:

This site will allow you to access NOAA's imagery of the damage to our area for quick Check In on your home. We do not currently have specifics on the damage or lack of damage at any properties in our area.
NOAA Imagery
An Update From Duke Energy
Duke Energy's Release
Find Duke Energy's latest outage map and anticipated restoration time at:
Duke Energy's Restoration Map
Insurance Villages

﻿The Florida Department of Financial Services has established Insurance Villages in Panama City and Tallahassee to assist policyholders with Hurricane Michael. These Insurance Villages allow carriers to be available to agents and policyholders to address any Michael related issues or questions. 

Panama City
October 16th- 19th  /  8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sam’s Club
1707 W 23rd St
Panama City, FL 32405
Tallahassee
October 18th- 19th /   8:00 AM– 4:00 PM
Heritage Plaza
2810 Sharer Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at