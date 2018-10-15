Gov. Scott Releases Updates on Hurricane Michael Response in Gulf County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has been in constant communication with local officials and emergency management in Gulf County. The following information has been reported to the State Emergency Response Team and includes specific actions the state has taken to aid the residents of Gulf County impacted by Hurricane Michael. Over the coming days, the Governor’s Office will release county-specific information.
FEMA Individual Assistance and Public Assistance was approved October 11. Federal re-employment assistance is also now available for individuals in Gulf County.
FOOD AND WATER
- There are two points of distribution. One has been established at Port St. Joe Elementary at 2201 Long Avenue, Port St. Joe. The other location is at Wewahitchka Elementary at 514 E. River Road, Wewahitchka.
- A logistics specialist has been deployed from the State Emergency Operations Center.
FUEL
- There are two fueling stations set up for first responders and utility crews to rapidly refuel so they can continue working.
- A fuel tanker was deployed to Gulf County today.
- Currently, 56.5 percent of cellular service coverage has been restored, up 26 percent from yesterday. This does not include mobile cellular assets augmenting the network.
- Verizon reports that service has been restored in Gulf County.
- AT&T reports that it has established internet at the Gulf County Sheriff substation.
POWER RESTORATION
- One push crew is actively working and one additional push crew is en route to Gulf County.
- 150 generators have been sent to Gulf County.
- Current power outage as of 6 p.m. is 11,026
- Duke Energy serves 6,703 customers in Gulf County and currently 5,719 are experiencing outages.
- Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Inc. serves 4,323 customers in Gulf County and continues to report total outage.
SHELTERS
- Currently two shelters are open:
- Honeyville Community Center at 240 Honeyville Park Road, Wewahitchka.
- Port St. Joe Elementary at 2201 Long Avenue, Port St. Joe.
- Visit https://www.
floridadisaster.org/shelter- status/ to find information on shelters in your area. This site is being updated as shelters open throughout the day.
MILITARY SUPPORT
- There are currently 375 National Guard troops deployed to Gulf County. National Guard troops are assisting with:
- Conducting reconnaissance, search and rescue, and road clearance missions.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- More than 150 law enforcement officers have been deployed to Gulf County.
- FWC officers continue performing search and rescue, welfare checks, reconnaissance, public safety missions and debris removal assistance in Gulf County.
TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS
- All state roads in Gulf County are open. US 98 remains closed in Gulf County.
- FDOT has completed all bridge inspections and cleared debris in Gulf County.
SAFETY & SECURITY
- 226 urban search and rescue personnel continue to conduct searches in Gulf County.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND MEDICAL
- The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is in contact with healthcare facilities to ensure they have the resources they need.
- Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf has been completely evacuated and remains closed.
- Assisted living facility, Our Home at Beacon Hill LLC has been completely evacuated and remains closed.
- The Agency for Persons with Disability’s William J. Rish Recreational Park in Gulf County remains closed.
- Facilities report their evacuation status to the Agency through the Emergency Status System. An updated evacuation report can be found on the AHCA twitter page: https://twitter.com/
AHCA_FL
- Five ambulance strike teams have been deployed to Gulf County.
- A Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) has been deployed to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has activated and is closely monitoring StormTracker, a reporting tool for water and waste water facilities to provide updates on their operational status.
- Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART) completed hazardous waste facility assessments in Gulf County.
- DEP has deployed staff from the State Emergency Operations Center to conduct water testing in the county.
- Beach Surveys have been completed in Gulf County.
- The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has completed fly overs to assess coastal areas.
- An online tool for the public to report the location of storm debris in waterways has been deployed. 399 reports of debris have been received.
- 235 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been pre-authorized for the counties addressed by the Governor’s Executive Order, with 10 in Gulf County.
- Florida State Parks strike teams are on site to clear debris and assist individuals in impacted state parks. Constitution Convention Museum State Park in Gulf County remains closed at this time.
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has launched the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to provide short-term, interest-free loans to affects businesses at www.floridadisasterloan.org
.
- Executive Director Cissy Proctor will be meeting with area businesses and CareerSource in Gulf County this week.
- Disaster cleanup and other related job openings are now available at http://disasterrecovery.
employflorida.com for businesses to post job openings and for individuals to find job opportunities.
- DEO has opened the Business Damage Assessment Survey for businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael. Businesses with damage should complete the survey at https://www.
floridadisaster.biz/ BusinessDamageAssessments.
- Businesses can also visit FloridaDisaster.biz to view tips for assessing storm damage and to register to receive updates on storm recovery.
EDUCATION
- The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is in contact with school districts, state colleges and universities for updates and to determine their needs and provide assistance.
- Gulf County schools will be closed until further notice.
- FDOE will be posting up-to-date information regarding closures and meeting cancellations at www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo
.
VOLUNTEER EFFORTS
- A volunteer coordinator has been deployed from the State Emergency Operations Center to Gulf County.
- At Governor Scott’s direction, Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund, the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.
- Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To donate, visit, www.volunteerflorida.
org/donatefdf/.
- The Salvation Army has two mobile feeding canteens/kitchens in Gulf County. For the latest information on locations, visit https://salvationarmyflorida.
org/response .
- The Red Cross has an emergency response vehicle stationed in Gulf County. This vehicle provides food and water for people affected by Hurricane Michael.
STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER/ CONTACTS
- The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at a level one, which is a full-scale, 24-hours-a-day activation.
- The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number is 1-800-342-3557.
- The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.
- Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Michael.
- Visit http://www.
floridadisaster.org/info to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.
