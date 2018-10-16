Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Butler Agency Hurricane Michael Update #5

An Update From Our Staff
Dear Valued Customers,

It is hard to believe that tomorrow will mark the one week anniversary of Hurricane Michael's landfall in our area.  While our area has been hit hard, watching the response has been uplifting!

Many of our neighbors, friends, and customers have not yet been able to access their homes to assess damage.  Yesterday, Gulf County began allowing access to the county (including Cape San Blas for those of you with a valid photo ID with your residence address OR an electricity bill).  As more of you gain access to and learn the condition of your home, please continue to report your First Notice of Loss to your carrier(s).  There are MANY adjusters in our area working daylight to dark to make initial contact with impacted customers.  We ask for your continued patience as the adjusters respond to this catastrophe.

As we all continue in our recovery efforts PLEASE remain patient - everyone involved is working diligently to get back to some form of normalcy.

Best Regards,

Cliff and Denise Butler
Allison Drake
Zach Ward
Celeste Crews
Miranda Pilger
Office Hours

8a to 4p EST
Wednesday - Friday

We will stop accepting phone calls at 4p EST daily to allow time for processing of calls, emails, and claims documentation.  We will continue to evaluate our office hours and update with any changes deemed necessary to best serve our customers.

Currently, the preferred method of contact for any non-urgent questions/ concerns is by email.  Please do not assume any claim to be filed until you hear from us indicating such.

When emailing, please only send your email to one of us to avoid duplicate responses.
Franklin County
Highway 98 Update

From FDOT District 3
US 98 from Carrabelle to SR 65 is now open. Repair to roadway has been completed and FHP has opened US 98 in this area.
Contractor Recommendations

We are fortunate to have many great contractors in the Florida Panhandle!  We are not able to give specific recommendations for a contractor for remediation and repairs.  The Franklin and Gulf County Building Departments can provide a list of contractors licensed in our area.   You can also search the FL Department of Business and Professional Regulation for individuals licensed to serve your particular need.  Additionally, you can contact the area Chamber of Commerce.
Franklin County Bldg Dept
Gulf County Bldg Dept
Florida DBPR
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce
Bay County Chamber of Commerce
Adjuster Contact

As our area continues to deal with the impact of one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the mainland, all of our carriers are working hard to get adjusters to the area. Access to our area has been very limited since Hurricane Michael made landfall. Adjusters are working diligently to make first contact with our impacted customers. Unfortunately, there will be a delay in hearing from adjusters with the large volume of claims reported with this storm. Please, be patient!

You do not have to be at the home when the adjuster visits. They will, however, need access to the interior and exterior of the home. You can have a neighbor, friend, secondary caregiver, property management company, etc. accompany the adjuster to your home.

Do not make any permanent repairs to the home prior to meeting with the adjuster(s).
Claim Contact Information
Updated 10/16/18 @ 4:30p
American Bankers -- (800)852-2244
American Integrity -- (866)277-9871
American Strategic Insurance -- (866)274-8765
American Strategic Insurance Flood -- (866)511-0793
Avatar -- (877)233-3237
Bankers -- (800)765-9700
Beazley (with Johnson and Johnson) -- email claims@jjins.com
Bass -- (954)473-3198
Cabrillo -- (866)482-5246
Citizens -- (866)411-2742
Cypress -- (877)560-5224
Elements -- (EPIC) (866)709-8749
Federated -- (800)293-2532
FEMA Flood -- (800)767-4341
FL Family Insurance -- (888)486-4663
FL Peninsula -- (877)229-2244
Florida Specialty(formerly Mt Beacon) -- (866)554-5896
Frontline Torrent Flood -- (877)254-6819
Frontline -- (800)675-0145
Heritage Property & Casualty -- (855)415-7120
Homeowners Choice -- (866)324-3138 (888)2105235
Lexington (with Johnson and Johnson) -- email claims@jjins.com
Olympus -- (866)281-2242
Orchid -- (866)370-6505
Progressive -- (800)-925-2886
Seacoast Brokers Insurance -- (843)341-1600
Security First Insurance -- (877)581-4862
Southern Fidelity Insurance -- (866)722-4995
Southern Oak Insurance -- (877)900-2280
Sterling Surplus (Flood) -- (855)227-2202
TAPCO -- (800)334-5579
United Property & Casualty -- (888)256-3378
Universal Property & Casualty -- (800)470-0599
Velocity Risk Underwriters -- (844)878-2567
Weston Insurance -- (877)505-3040
Wright Flood -- (800)725-9472

If your carrier isn't listed, please call us at 850-670-1200 between 8a-4p EST.
NOAA's Hurricane Michael Imagery
This site will allow you to access NOAA's imagery of the damage to our area for quick Check In on your home. We do not currently have specifics on the damage or lack of damage at any properties in our area.

Please Navigate to:
NOAA Imagery
Duke Energy Restoration Map
Find Duke Energy's latest outage map and anticipated restoration time at:
Duke Energy's Restoration Map
Insurance Villages

﻿The Florida Department of Financial Services has established Insurance Villages in Panama City and Tallahassee to assist policyholders with Hurricane Michael. These Insurance Villages allow carriers to be available to agents and policyholders to address any Michael related issues or questions. 

Panama City
October 16th- 19th
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sam’s Club
1707 W 23rd St
Panama City, FL 32405
Tallahassee
October 18th- 19th
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Heritage Plaza
2810 Sharer Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
FEMA Hurricane Michael Rumor Control

Please follow the link below to access FEMA's Hurricane Michael Rumor Control page.  This page provides valuable information regarding rumor's and scams FEMA has seen evidence of.
FEMA Rumor Control
Disaster Resources

For disaster resources, please visitfloridadisaster.org/info or call 800-342-3557.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
