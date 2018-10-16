Duke Energy Florida providing financial support to communities and billing assistance for customers affected by Hurricane Michael

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Duke Energy today said it would provide flexible bill payment arrangements to customers experiencing financial hardship due to Hurricane Michael.
In addition, the company will waive late-payment charges for up to two months for customers who experienced significant property damage.
The company also will hold bills for certain customers in the hardest-hit counties to allow those customers to focus on more immediate concerns.
"Many of our customers were impacted by Hurricane Michael and will experience financial difficulty in the days, weeks and possibly months ahead. We encourage affected customers to call us so we can offer flexible payment arrangements to assist them during this time of need," said Lesley Quick, Duke Energy's vice president of revenue services.
Customers who need assistance or have questions can call Duke Energy at the following numbers:
The company recently awarded almost $350,000 to relief organizations in Florida, and also is matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, from Duke Energy employees.
Today, 3,000 repair workers continue to restore power to Duke Energy customers on the Florida Panhandle. About 10,000 customers remained without power as of 1 p.m.
Customers can view an online map that provides the most current estimated power restoration times:
Below is the latest power restoration information, by geographical zone.
Duke Energy currently is unable to provide an estimated power restoration time for Bay County and Dog Island. The company is working hard to determine that information as soon as possible. Many parts of this area are difficult to access or totally inaccessible. Some areas will require extensive reconstruction of the electric system.
Visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages for details.
