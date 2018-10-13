Saturday, October 13, 2018

Butler Agency Hurricane Michael Update: We Are Here For You!

Hurricane Michael Update:
We Are Here For You!
We hope that you and your family remained safe for the duration of the storm!
From Our Staff
Dear Valued Customers,

We have returned to our office as of Friday, October 12th. Our power and phones out but we are working off generators and cell phones. Please continue reading below for a list of companies and claim numbers that you can contact to expedite your claim. Do not try to assess whether your damage was the result of flood or wind - file claims with ALL carriers covering your home. They will make their determination as to the source of damage.

Please contact your carrier directly by phone or go online to the carriers website to report your loss if you are able to do so. The carriers are prepared to accept the influx of claims following Hurricane Michael in a timely manner. If you do not know your carrier, please call us at 850-653-5848 (Denise's Cell Phone) or 850-653-6478 (Zach's Cell Phone). Our office phones are still down and we do not have an estimated restore date at this time.

We are all in this together and we will get through it in the weeks and months ahead. We will be here every day going forward to assist you.

This was a catastrophic event. Unfortunately, we are unable to photograph and provide condition updates for each home that we insure. Continue reading below for a link to NOAA's imagery of the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael. Our focus at this time is on assisting in filing claims for those of you that do not have your current policy information available.

Again, we are here for you today and in the difficult time we all face. Be patient.

God Bless You!

Cliff and Denise Butler
Allison Drake
Zach Ward
Celeste Crews
Miranda Pilger
Claim Contact Information:
American Integrity -- (866)277-9871
American Strategic Insurance -- (866)274-8765
American Strategic Insurance Flood -- (866)511-0793
Avatar -- (877)233-3237
Bankers -- (800)765-9700
Bass -- (954)473-3198
Cabrillo -- (866)482-5246
Citizens -- (866)411-2742
Cypress -- (877)560-5224
Elements -- (EPIC) (866)709-8749
Federated -- (800)293-2532
FEMA Flood -- (800)767-4341
FL Family Insurance -- (888)486-4663
FL Peninsula -- (877)229-2244
Florida Specialty(formerly Mt Beacon) -- (866)554-5896
Frontline Torrent Flood -- (877)254-6819
Frontline -- (866)6730623
Heritage Property & Casualty -- (855)415-7120
Homeowners Choice -- (866)324-3138 (888)2105235
Olympus -- (866)281-2242
Orchid -- (866)370-6505
Progressive -- (800)-925-2886
Seacoast Brokers Insurance -- (843)341-1600
Security First Insurance -- (877)581-4862
Southern Fidelity Insurance -- (866)722-4995
Southern Oak Insurance -- (877)900-2280
Sterling Surplus (Flood) -- (855)227-2202
TAPCO -- (800)334-5579
United Property & Casualty -- (888)256-3378
Universal Property & Casualty -- (800)470-0599
Velocity Risk Underwriters -- (844)878-2567
Weston Insurance -- (877)505-3040
Wright Flood -- (800)725-9472
Hurricane Michael Imagery
Please Navigate to:

This site will allow you to access NOAA's imagery of the damage to our area for quick Check In on your home. We do not currently have specifics on the damage or lack of damage at any properties in our area.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at