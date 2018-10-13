Gov. Scott Issues Updates on Hurricane Michael Response, Activates Additional 500 Florida National Guard Troops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott is in constant communication with federal, state and local emergency management officials and state agency leaders to ensure the state is prepared to respond to Hurricane Michael. Governor Scott has surveyed damage from Hurricane Michael and is providing updates on the state’s work. In addition, the Governor activated 500 more Florida National Guard troops for deployment, bringing the total of activated Florida National Guard to 4,000.
Following Governor Scott’s request, President Donald Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Michael. See the declaration HERE. On October 7th, Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in 26 Florida counties, and expanded it to include 35 counties total on October 8th. To see his Emergency Order, click HERE.
Following a request by the Governor, the following counties have been approved for FEMA individual assistance:
- Bay
- Franklin
- Gulf
- Taylor
- Wakulla
- Calhoun
- Liberty
- Jackson
- Gadsden
FEMA approved individual assistance for these counties. This means families in these counties will be eligible for individual FEMA assistance.
In addition, the Governor has requested assistance for Holmes and Washington County.
STATE PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
FOOD AND WATER
- The state is working to ensure adequate food resources are available for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Michael, prioritizing based upon need. Specific activities include the following:
- Law enforcement escorts have been arranged to expedite food and water resources.
- Food and water commodities are being airdropped into the hardest hit counties.
- Approximately 3 million meals ready to eat are prepared and being distributed.
- Approximately 2 million gallons of water are prepared and being distributed.
- Approximately 2 million pounds of ice is prepared and being distributed.
FUEL
- There are no reported widespread fuel shortages.
- Florida SERT made first responder fueling depots available to utility crews across the Panhandle. This helps ensure that utility restoration trucks have the fuel they need so they can restore power faster.
- 500,000 gallons of fuel is being distributed daily at 40 fueling stations to support restoration efforts.
COMMUNICATIONS
- More than 2,000 personnel are working to restore cell service and communications in the impacted areas.
- Communications support packages have been dispatched through the Florida National Guard to Holmes, Liberty, Jackson, Gadsden. Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin, and Washington counties.
- At the direction of Governor Scott, Florida Highway Patrol escorted cellular service provider crews to the affected areas this afternoon. See the video HERE.
POWER RESTORATION
- Prior to Hurricane Michael’s impact, Governor Scott called on every local government to immediately confirm their mutual aid agreements between investor-owned utilities, municipals and co-ops are in place and effective so there is no delay in power restoration for Floridians. These agreements allow municipal utilities to receive aid from investor-owned utilities and co-ops as they work to restore power to customers. Without these agreements in place ahead of time, power restoration will be delayed. To view the full list of Florida utilities with agreements in place, click HERE.
- Florida SERT made first responder fueling depots available to utility crews across the Panhandle. This helps ensure that utility restoration trucks have the fuel they need so they can restore power faster.
- Following Governor Rick Scott’s offer to each utility in Florida additional push crews to augment the ability of power restoration workers yesterday, five utilities have drawn down 18 push crews. Push crews will go in advance of utility crews and clear their paths so the utilities can focus solely on getting power restored.
- Governor Scott directed the Florida Department of Transportation to organize, lead and mobilize push crews to expedite power restoration.
- Approximately 200 generators have been mobilized to impacted counties to bring traffic lights online, which will alleviate the need for law enforcement to direct traffic.
- Yesterday, Governor Scott also requested assistance from Manny Miranda, Florida Power and Light’s Senior Vice President of Power Delivery, to advise and assist the state’s power restoration efforts. Manny will be traveling to Tallahassee where he will serve as a liaison between the state and FEMA to help provide technical support and assistance.
- The current power outage as of 12 p.m. is 253,237.
EVACUATIONS
- The State Emergency Response Team estimates that more than 375,000 Floridians were ordered to evacuate.
- Currently 16 shelters are open with a population of 1,859.
- Visit https://www.
floridadisaster.org/shelter- status/ to find information on shelters in your area. This site is being updated as shelters open throughout the day.
- At Governor Scott's direction, the Florida National Guard has authorized the activation of up to 4,000 Soldiers and Airmen to assist with response efforts.
- Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the Florida National Guard has coordinated for extra aviation assets from other states. Currently on site in Florida, there are 5 extra CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Mississippi, New York, Ohio and Minnesota National Guards to augment our aviation capabilities, as well as 2 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Louisiana and Kansas National Guards.
- In addition to their own organic personnel and assets, the Florida National Guard can bring in an additional 30,000 personnel from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
- The Florida National Guard currently has and Airmen on orders, along with 52 personnel from other National Guard states and 3 Title 10 counterparts. Joint Task Force-Florida has been tasked with missions including (but not limited to) the following:
- Continuing to conduct reconnaissance, search and rescue, and road clearance missions
- Communications support packages have been dispatched to Holmes, Liberty, Jackson, Bay, Gadsden, Calhoun, Gulf, Franklin and Washington counties
- Currently staffing 11 county Emergency Operations Centers
- Supporting 41 Points of Distribution (PODs) throughout 11 counties
- Operating at the State Logistics Readiness Center (SLRC) in Orlando and various Logistics Staging Areas (LSAs) to ensure that we are able to get supplies quickly to those who need them
- Our aviation assets are actively conducting missions sets including reconnaissance, search and rescue, Governor support, and an air bridge operation to deliver life-saving supplies to affected areas
- The 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team continues to provide security support for a Coast Guard helicopter experiencing mechanical issues.
- The Florida National Guard has more than 1,000 high water vehicles, 13 helicopters and 16 boats.
- The Florida National Guard is actively engaged in a multi-agency effort to conduct humanitarian and security missions in the Florida Panhandle. Our Soldiers and Airmen are providing critical capabilities to include road clearance, communication systems, and the delivery and distribution of life-saving supplies.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- More than 1,850 State Law Enforcement Officers have been deployed to impacted areas in the Panhandle and Big Bend.
- This morning, a second wave of 60 officers and five support staff deployed from the Florida Public Safety Institute to the affected areas.
- FWC has set up three command posts; one in Marianna, one in Carrabelle and one in Blountstown.
- The first wave of 78 officers and five support staff have arrived in the panhandle to join the officers who live and work there normally.
- FWC officers are performing search and rescue, welfare checks, reconnaissance and public safety missions. They are providing aid to areas of greatest need in Franklin, Gulf, Calhoun, Liberty, Bay and Jackson counties.
- A third wave of approximately 60 additional officers is currently on standby for deployment.
- 15 members of FWC’s Special Operations Group are working with the National Guard and Florida Fire Service USAR teams to create highly specialized urban search and rescue units.
- The Florida Highway Patrol has activated Alpha / Bravo for field troops throughout the state. This activation will result in regular days off being cancelled and 24-Hour enhanced coverage.
- The Florida Highway Patrol has 600 state troopers assigned to the Panhandle and Big Bend area of Florida to assist with response and recovery. The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with emergency management missions throughout the Florida Panhandle.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is providing security escorts to utility crews, Florida National Guard Route Clearance Teams, communication support responders, as well as numerous other emergency service response units.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting FDC with perimeter security at affected institutions and escorting FDC buses to secure facilities.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is providing security escorts to essential commodity convoys into Bay County.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is supplementing local law enforcement agency efforts with increased patrol of damaged areas.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is providing traffic control and security at points of deliveries (PODs) for essential commodities.
- The Florida Highway Patrol delivered cellular telephones to Bay County to provide communications.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is assigning 10 state troopers to work with the Panama City Police Department to assist with law enforcement operation
s.
- The Florida Highway Patrol has deployed multiple high clearance recovery vehicles to perform search and rescue missions and clear roadways in affected areas.
- The Florida Highway Patrol currently has 24/7 representation within the State Emergency Operations Center coordinating preparation, response and recovery efforts. The Florida Highway Patrol is also staffing numerous County Emergency Operations Centers.
- The Florida Highway Patrol will maintain high visibility on Interstate-10 and other roadways to assist motorists, clear roadways and will routinely check rest areas to assist residents and visitors.
- The Florida Highway Patrol has deployed an aircraft with live streaming capabilities to assess response and recovery needs.
- The Florida Highway Patrol has deployed two small unmanned aerial vehicles with livestreaming capabilities to assess road and bridge response and recovery needs, as well as search and rescue missions.
- DHSMV’s Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles are on standby to deploy three units to Bay County to assist customers impacted by the storm.
- FDLE's Mutual Aid Team is coordinating more than 260 law enforcement missions assisting local agencies after the storm with search and rescue, patrols and curfew enforcement. FDLE is also coordinating escorts of utility companies, food, water and other critical commodities.
- FDLE and other statewide law enforcement partners are working at SEOC and in the Pensacola and Tallahassee regions.
- 12 FDLE deployment teams are assisting law enforcement following Hurricane Michael.
- Regional FDLE law enforcement coordination teams (RLECTS) are coordinating with urban search and rescue teams to get into impacted areas.
SAFETY AND SECURITY
- There are more than 1,700 search and rescue personnel deploying to the impacted areas. Including:
- 4 strike teams of fire engine water tankers
- 3 EOC fire liaisons to support EOC’s impacted areas
- 20 Urban Search and Rescue teams with more than 900 personnel
- 8 fire engine strike teams with 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters.
- 2 Search and Rescue Reconnaissance teams.
- A Florida Fire Forest Service Incident Management Gold Team.
- 7 swift water rescue teams.
- 1 Unmanned Arial Surveillance (UAV) team of 6 members
- More than 300 ambulances with more than 700 staff.
- The State of Florida has activated five urban search and rescue task forces and resources to various strategic locations to prepare for response. An additional four task forces from the states of Mississippi and Louisiana will supplement in state teams with operations in the affected areas.
- CFO Jimmy Patronis has activated or placed on alert seven out of eight state Search and Rescue task forces in preparation for Hurricane Michael’s landfall.
TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC WORKS
- Teams are stood up for deployment for debris clearance mission on roadways.
- FDOT is coordinating with utility companies and search and rescue companies to prioritize cut/toss debris clearance routes.
- 49 Emergency Road Access teams were deployed to ensure access to critical coastal communities
- Portable generators were distributed to provide standby power to critical roadway intersections
- Inspection teams were deployed to review roads and bridges to ensure safety for travel, particularly along US 98.
- 75 High Water Vehicles, swift water vehicles and air assets are being deployed to provide contingency options for reaching critical areas.
- Governor Scott directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to suspend tolls effective immediately in the Northwest Florida region. Tolls are suspended at the following facilities: Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway (Okaloosa County), Garcon Point Bridge (Santa Rosa County), Bob Sikes Toll Bridge (Escambia County), and Orchard Pond Parkway (Leon County).
- FDOT has suspended all construction operations from the roadways in the counties under the state of emergency.
- FDOT is coordinating with the Florida Highway Patrol to reopen bridges and roadways when clear and safe to travel.
- FDOT issued an Emergency Road Use Permit letter to relieve size and weight restrictions for vehicles responding to Hurricane Michael.
- FDOT issued Weigh Station Bypass letter to allow emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles and bucket trucks to bypass all FDOT weigh stations.
- FDOT is coordinating with Florida’s seaports and airports on the status of their operations.
- FDOT is coordinating with utility companies to coordinate post storm clean-up activities.
- FDOT is coordinating with the Florida Highway Patrol on bridge and roadway closures and detours.
- FDOT crews, in coordination with law enforcement, continue to inspect and assess state bridges and roadways.
- FL 511 includes a listing of closed state roadways and bridges at fl511.com. This listing continues to be updated as additional state roads are inspected, opened, or closed.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND MEDICAL
- The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is in contact with healthcare facilities to ensure they have the resources they need.
- Facilities report their evacuation status to the Agency through the Emergency Status System. An updated evacuation report can be found on the AHCA twitter page: https://twitter.com/
AHCA_FL/status/ 1051113298333224960
- AHCA will hold a joint call with the Florida Health Care Association and all residential and inpatient healthcare facilities including all areas of the panhandle and east to Jacksonville. AHCA and the Florida Hospital Association will hold a joint call with all hospitals in the panhandle.
- AHCA has activated the Emergency Status System (ESS) for health care facilities in the panhandle to enter their storm preparedness status including generators and utility company information, emergency contacts, and bed availability.
- All nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to keep residents in a safe environment in an emergency to ensure the protection of resident health, safety, welfare, and comfort.
- Facilities are required to have a Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan approved and on file with the local emergency management agencies.
- Nursing facilities all have back-up power that can power medical equipment and refrigeration for medicine and food.
- Additionally, facilities are required to have an emergency power plan in place to ensure that resident occupied area temperatures do not exceed 81 degrees. These plans include onsite generators, delivered generators, or shifting populations to locations that can maintain comfortable temperatures.
- As part of licensure, facilities are responsible for the health and safety of their patients.
- The State is here to serve as a resource to connect facilities to the local emergency management officials to make sure needs are being met.
- AHCA staff has reached out to all hospital CEOs and all residential health care facilities in the panhandle.
- The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) continues communication with directors and emergency coordinators at the affected Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs).
- DOEA has deployed staff from their Pensacola and Tallahassee CARES Bureau offices to assist at Special Needs Shelters both in Tallahassee and other storm-affected counties. Most CARES staff are RNs, and they are helping with special needs and discharge planning of seniors and others at the SPS locations.
- DOEA is also prepping for the Disaster Recover Center Staffing needs and stand ready to deploy and assist.
- US HHS declared a public health emergency in Florida following the storm, which will allow more people to continue to get treatment under Medicaid and Medicare.
- The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is actively communicating with ESF-8 leadership in the counties within the area of operations and supporting county health department (CHD) operations.
- DOH is in contact with hospitals and other health care facilities within the area of operations to determine operational status and resource needs.
- DOH is monitoring and supporting Special Needs Shelter operations through census reporting and resource support as requested by local emergency operations. Fifty nurses and non-clinical support staff have been deployed to augment local special needs shelter staff. Special Needs Shelter populations are increasing.
- DOH has 20 Ambulance Strike Teams operating in the area of operations to assist with rescue operations, health care facility evacuations, and local EMS augmentation.
- Ambulance strike teams are actively evacuating patients from damaged health care facilities to receiving hospitals. This will continue until all patients have been evacuated to safety.
- DOH has activated the FEMA ambulance contract for a total of 400 Advanced Life Support (ASL) ambulances. Two hundred ambulance units are currently in the state and deployed. Another 110 ambulances are now on the way. FEMA paratransit vehicles are operating in the area of operations with a total seating capacity of 2300.
- A hospital augmentation team from the International Medical Corp has been activated including 50 nurses, two hospital emergency department teams and one hospital augmentation team is deployed into the area of operations.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced steps taken to support Florida in response to Hurricane Michael, including:
- Temporarily waiving or modifying certain Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP requirements,
- Making special enrollment periods available for certain individuals seeking health plans offered through the Florida Health Insurance Exchange,
- Helping patients obtain access to life-saving services such as dialysis.
- The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues to work with waiver support coordinators and providers to ensure the health and safety of the customers the agency serves.
- APD crews are addressing needs at Sunland Center in Marianna. Tacachale in Gainesville is providing significant aid to Sunland, including staff, chainsaws, fuel, small air conditioning units, a large mobile air conditioning unit, tarps, ice, coolers, a Bobcat for debris removal, lumber, nails, extension cords, and more.
- APD canceled all guest reservations for the week for William J. Rish Recreational Park in Gulf County. The facility remains closed.
- APD made Hawkins Park in Santa Rosa County available to utility trucks as a staging area if needed.
- Restoration efforts are underway at the Clifford C. Sims State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Panama City. The home has suffered roof and water damage. Residents are doing well and family members who sheltered at the facility are starting to return home.The facility is currently on generator power. Restoration efforts are underway by ServePro. Work is being done to cover the facility roof to minimize further damage. In addition, two (Crestview, FL, based) commercial roofing companies have been contacted to begin roof assessments, triage, and repairs. Portable toilets and potable water tanks have been ordered as a standby measure. Support teams from other State Veterans’ Homes are on-site assisting maintenance, resident care, and recovery.
- The following national VA hotlines are available to assist Veterans:
- Veteran Disaster Hotline: 1-800-507-4571 (24/7 operations)
- Pharmacy Customer Care: 1-855-574-7288 (8:00 am – 4:30 pm EST)
- Veterans Benefits Administration Hotline: 1-800-827-1000
- Vet Center/Counseling: 1-877-WAR-VETS
- The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is working with courts in Florida Panhandle counties to sign blanket travel approvals for all foster parents to evacuate with children in foster care.
- DCF has ordered an early release of food assistance benefits for those Florida residents in the 35 counties included in the emergency order who would have received normal SNAP benefits between now and October 28th.
- Florida Department of Children and Families, along with Farm Share, is hosting an emergency resource fair and food distribution site for residents of Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties on Saturday in Crawfordville.
- A team from FEMA including experts from Homeland Security, the EPA, the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, and the Army Corps of Engineers is now in Florida and providing federal assistance.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has conducted post-storm assessments on 65 high priority facilities, and continues to make contact to complete additional assessments. Two emergency final orders have been issued to ensure recovery efforts are not hampered or delayed.
- DEP has activated and is closely monitoring StormTracker, a reporting tool for water and waste water facilities to provide updates on their operational status.
- DEP is mobilizing to assist with 40 requests for assistance submitted through Florida's Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), and has made outreach calls to 715 facilities to assess needs.
- Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART) are conducting hazardous facility assessments in Bay, Jackson, Wakulla counties.
- Florida State Parks strike teams are on site to clear debris and assist individuals in impacted state parks.
- DEP staff began conducting beach surveys in Charlotte, Sarasota, Franklin and Gulf counties. Three engineering assessment teams have been deployed to survey beaches in the panhandle.
- Drinking water and waste water crews continue on site spot assessments in Bay County.
- The U.S. Coast Guard in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting fly overs to assess coastal areas.
- An online tool for the public to report the location of storm debris in waterways has been deployed; and 260 reports of debris have been received.
- 235 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been pre-authorized for the counties addressed by the Governor’s Executive Order.
- Florida State Park closures can be found at https://www.
floridastateparks.org/ StormUpdates
- DEP’s Florida Park Service has opened areas to dry camp for self-contained rigs – usually parking lots without utility connections - at some state parks for evacuees on a first come, first served basis with waived overnight fees. A list of open parks and contact information to check for availability can be found at https://www.
floridastateparks.org/get- involved/storm-assistance.
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has launched the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to provide short-term, interest-free loans to affects businesses at www.floridadisasterloan.org
.
- Disaster cleanup and other related job openings are now available at http://disasterrecovery.
employflorida.com for businesses to post job openings and for individuals to find job opportunities.
- The state private sector disaster coordination team is working with major retailers to bring essential commodities into Bay County to provide for the immediate needs of residents.
- DEO has opened the Business Damage Assessment Survey for businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael. Businesses with damage should complete the survey at https://www.
floridadisaster.biz/ BusinessDamageAssessments
- Businesses can also visit FloridaDisaster.biz to view tips for assessing storm damage and to register to receive updates on storm recovery.
- To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected following the storm, Comcast is opening its network of more than 8,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the Florida Panhandle, including Tallahassee, Panama City, Panama City Beach and surrounding areas and the Dothan, Alabama area, to anyone to use for free, including non-Xfinity customers.
- The state has opened the Private Sector Hotline at (850) 815-4925. The hotline is available for business inquiries about the storm, preparedness information and post-impact information.
- DEO continues to coordinate with CareerSource Florida, local workforce boards, and other public-private partners.
- VISIT Florida has activated the Expedia/VISIT Florida Hotel Accommodation Web Portal to support evacuation orders. Visit www.expedia.com/
florida to find available hotel rooms.
- Airbnb Open Homes is now active in Alabama, Florida and Georgia in response to Hurricane Michael. Over 150 Airbnb community members have opened their homes at no cost to evacuees and first responders thus far. Visit www.airbnb.com/
HurricaneMichael for open homes.
- Members of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association in the Tallahassee area are providing meals and lodging for first responders.
- The Florida Retail Federation and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association continue to share disaster recovery information with their business affiliates.
- The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) offers a Hurricane Guide with information about recovery, and helpful hurricane-related resources. DBPR has shared the Guide on social media and it is available athttp://www.myfloridalicense.
com/dbpr/documents/ HurricaneGuide_web.pdf
EDUCATION
- The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is in contact with school districts, state colleges and universities for updates and to determine their needs and provide assistance.
- The following school districts have announced closures:
- Bay will be closed until further notice.
- Calhoun will closed until further notice.
- Franklin will be closed until further notice.
- Gadsden will be closed until further notice.
- Holmes will be closed until further notice.
- Jackson will be closed until further notice.
- Washington will be closed until further notice.
- The following state colleges and universities have announced closures:
- Chipola College will be closed through Friday (10/19).
- Florida State University’s Panama City Campus will be closed until further notice.
- Gulf Coast State College will be closed until further notice.
- The following Division of Blind Services (DBS) and Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) offices are closed until further notice:
- Bay (DVR & DBS): 2505 West 15th Street, Panama City
- Gadsden (DVR): 305 West Crawford Street, Quincy
- Jackson (DVR): 4743B Highway 90 East, Marianna
- Many district schools are still operating shelters; for a list of Florida shelters, visit https://www.
floridadisaster.org/ planprepare/shelters/.
- FDOE will be posting up-to-date information regarding closures and meeting cancellations at www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo
.
INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
- OIR has ordered property insurers to submit claims information from Hurricane Michael on a daily basis for the next two weeks. Additional data calls will be scheduled in the near future.
- Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and CFO Jimmy Patronis conducted a conference call with representatives of various insurance companies that have policies in force within the regions forecasted to be impacted by Hurricane Michael to ensure those companies:
- Have resources positioned and available to respond to consumers’ needs
- Assess damage and pay claims quickly
- Report any challenges or issues as quickly as possible
- Report claims to the OIR on time and in accordance with the reporting schedule that will be issued later today
- OIR’s Incident Management Team remains fully activated and will have representatives at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. OIR team members will be actively working throughout the recovery phase with consumer advocates, industry stakeholders and entities licensed under OIR’s regulatory authority.
- In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, OIR has notified all health insurers, managed care organizations and other health entities of their statutory obligation to allow for early prescription refills during a state of emergency.
- The Florida Department of Management Services, Division of State Group Insurance, has arranged for early prescription renewals for members of the state group insurance program.
- The Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Consumer Services has resources for consumers seeking assistance with the claims-filing process or to file insurance complaints HERE.
- CFO Jimmy Patronis activated his Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team (DFAST) to get ahead of and stop post-storm fraud.
- CFO Jimmy Patronis’ Division of Consumer Services has resources for consumers assistance with the claims-filing process or to file insurance complaints HERE.
STATE OFFICE CLOSURES
- DMS will stay in contact with all state offices and has asked them to report closures in WebEOC.
- Open Enrollment will begin Monday at 8 a.m. ET as scheduled. State employees can log in at that time to People First to begin making benefit choices. Due to storm response logistics, the benefit fair scheduled Monday at the Betty Easley Center is cancelled. All others are still on.
VOLUNTEER EFFORTS
- Volunteer Florida’s grantee, Crisis Cleanup, is working to coordinate recovery efforts among statewide voluntary organizations, as not to duplicate efforts. The hotline number is 800-451-1954.
- Volunteer Florida’s Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) has deployed to Bay County, where they will be assisting with shelter operations in order to relived Florida National Gard to respond to other assignments.
- As the state’s lead agency for coordinating volunteers and donations before, during and after disasters, Volunteer Florida has established resources for individuals and groups who would like to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael.
- Ten of Volunteer Florida’s partners are on standby to assist with roofing projects in the affected areas. These include Team Rubicon, AmeriCorps, All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response, Operation Blessing, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, International Orthodox Christian Church, NECHAMA – Jewish Response to Disaster and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
- AmeriCorps leadership is currently enroute to provide preliminary damage assessments, POD operations and other response-related services.
- At Governor Scott’s direction, Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund, the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To donate, visit, www.volunteerflorida.
org/donatefdf/.
- Volunteer Florida also continues to share updates about volunteer registration and donating to the Florida Disaster Fund via the Volunteer Florida website.
- Governor Rick Scott activated the Florida Disaster Fund to support individuals who are impacted by Hurricane Michael. The Florida Disaster Fund helps provide financial support to Florida’s communities in times of disaster. To make a contribution, please visitwww.FloridaDisasterFund.
org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10.
- As disaster response organizations, like the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army, evaluate their needs and asses their resources, qualified volunteers will be contacted.
- The Salvation Army is working with state and local emergency management throughout the Florida Panhandle.
- The Salvation Army has 39 mobile feeding kitchens committed to serve in locations throughout the Panama City and Tallahassee area. Each unit can serve 500-1,500 meals per day.
- 28 mobile feeding units (canteens) have been deployed to Panama City and the surrounding areas.
- The Panama City Incident Command has been established at: 1824 W 15th St., 32401.
- In the Panama City area, up to 10,000 meals are being prepared today for distribution, and up to 15,000 meals are planned for tomorrow. These are expected to increase as additional resources arrive on-site and more areas of need are identified.
- Staff and volunteers are working to ensure the families previously living in the Salvation Army’s Domestic Violence Shelter in Panama City are safely housed and fed after the building was impacted yesterday.
- Salvation Army teams in Panama City and Tallahassee are on-site assessing damage, cleaning up debris around facilities, and preparing to respond to mass feeding requests.
- Salvation Army is deploying a personnel support unit to Panama City as well as shower trailer to support staff and volunteers that are providing services.
- An Incident Command has been established in Tallahassee/Leon County FL. Currently, 11 canteens have been assigned to Tallahassee and service delivery is fully operational. The Incident Command is located at 2410 Allen Rd., 32312.
- Working with partner organizations and government agencies, The Salvation Army is prepared to develop long-term programs emphasizing community capacity and resiliency.
- Red Cross has 549 disaster relief workers in the affected counties with an additional 230 on the way.
STATE EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER/ CONTACTS
- The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at a level one, which is a full-scale, 24-hours-a-day activation.
- The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number is 1-800-342-3557.
- The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.
- Follow @FLSert or @FLGovScott on Twitter for live updates on Hurricane Michael.
- Visit http://www.
floridadisaster.org/info to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.
