FEDERAL REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE TO INDIVIDUALS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE MICHAEL
Assistance is available for residents and businesses in declared counties.
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a result of Hurricane Michael.
President Donald J. Trump officially granted a major disaster declaration request. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is currently accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington counties.
Individuals affected in these designated-disaster areas must file DUA applications by November 14, 2018.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to those who:
Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs and documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. In some cases, additional documentation may be required. To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the DUA application is filed.
DUA is available from weeks of unemployment beginning October 14, 2018 until April 13, 2019, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. To file a DUA claim go to www.FloridaJobs.org or call 1-800-385-3920. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to assist claimants. For DUA claims information, call 1-800-204-2418 and select the "speak to an agent" option to speak to a customer service representative.
http://live.oysterradio.com/