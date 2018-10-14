Saturday, October 14 -- FEMA, Red Cross & Supplies
FEMA officials are in place at the Van Johnson Complex [old high school] distribution point. Persons with property damage need to meet with FEMA officials as soon as possible for a property assessment.
Food, water and ice are also available. The Red Cross is on site at the distribution point and will be serving hot meals and providing other services. No word yet as to availability of showers and laundry facilities.
Crews continue to work on the water and sewer systems. Duke Energy is continuing work and hopes to restore services as soon as possible.
Disaster protocols are in place and city officials are following processes step by step to insure adherence to those protocols. Please be patient as we know this takes more time than any of us would like. Stay safe and continue to be kind. --30--
