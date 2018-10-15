FEMA to be in Apalachicola on Tuesday

FEMA representatives will be available at the Project Impact City location to answer questions and register those whose homes, businesses, personal property, or vehicles have sustained storm damage and are in need of aid on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration can also be completed over the phone (800-621-3362) or at www.disasterassistance.gov. Residents are eligible to apply for aid regardless of whether they are home owners or renters who lost personal property, and whether or not they have insurance. Aid is also available to those who lost a vehicle that is used for work or traveling to work.
Your social security number is required to complete the registration process. In order to expedite payment for damages, have your banking information including your routing and checking account numbers handy to receive direct deposit.
http://live.oysterradio.com/