Hurricane Michael Special Weather Statement (as of 10/15/2018)

Mediacom continues recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael. In Florida and Georgia, we continue to work in areas where we have access and it is safe to travel. Our current priority remains focusing on repairing damage to our high-speed data transport network and main transmission facilities, and repairing downed lines where we have access to the area. We have outages from widespread loss of commercial power along with downed lines, and structural damage throughout our systems.
Florida (As of 10AM EST on 10/15/18): This status covers Milton, Gulf Breeze, Sandestin, Mexico Beach, Panama City, Apalachicola, St. George’s Island and surrounding areas.
- Currently, approximately 14,800 customers are without service due to widespread power outages, downed cable lines, and damaged structures.
- We were able to restore phone and HSD service to a large portion of Sandestin yesterday afternoon. Work continues in Southport to build a temporary solution to restore video service to Sandestin along with high speed data, phone, and video service to Bonifay.
- We continue to work on our head-end facility in Wewahitchka, FL and on re-building a temporary network servicing Havana, Bristol, Port St Joe, and Apalachicola. Our main transmission lines servicing these communities sustained severe damage as they route through areas that received a catastrophic storm impact.
- Greater challenges lie ahead as we work to re-build our network and facilities, and especially as we help our customers and employees re-build the communities where we live and work -- Southport, Mexico Beach, Tyndall, Port St. Joe and Apalachicola. Operations remain closed in many of these hard-hit areas.
- Currently, approximately 25,000 customers are still without service due to widespread power outages, downed lines, and damaged structures.
- Main network lines are now operational, and we are focused on repairing localized damage to our fiber optic lines, damage to facilities, and downed cable lines to homes. We expect many customers to regain services as commercial power is restored to our plant equipment and to individual homes over the next couple of days, and as our crews repair damaged fiber optic cable.
- Our operations remain closed in Bainbridge, Donaldson, and surrounding areas until further notice as these areas sustained catastrophic damage. Damage assessments are being completed as we are able to gain access some of these hard-hit communities.
What to expect following a major storm:
In the event of a power outage or damage to our cable lines, high speed data, video and phone service may be interrupted. Immediately following the storm, we will have resources that will assess our cable lines, and begin work to restore services as quickly as possible.
Please note that following the storm, there may be instances where Mediacom cable systems are functioning, however, customers could be without service due to commercial power outages. Please check with your local power company for electrical outages.
Customers should never attempt to climb poles or attempt repairs of downed cable lines as they risk severe injury or death, particularly since our cable lines often accompany electrical lines which carry high voltage.
To contact us with additional questions, check outage status, or to report a downed line, customers can visit our website, download our MediacomConnect Mobile Care application from the Apple or Google PlayStore, or call us at 1-855-633-4226. If you are enrolled in our text service, you can text us at 33915 for information.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Question: I have Mediacom equipment that was destroyed from the storm. Will I have to pay for this equipment?
Answer: No, you will not be liable for the equipment that was destroyed because of damage from the storm.
Question: I was in a contract, but my house was damaged by the storm, and I have to disconnect services. Will I be responsible for an early termination fee?
Answer: No, Mediacom will waive all early termination fees for all contract customers who have to disconnect services due to the storm.
Question: Will I receive credit for services that were out?
Answer: Yes, once the services are restored, Mediacom will calculate the amount of time customers were without service, and apply a credit to your bill. We will do this automatically using information from our monitoring systems. Please note credits will most likely be reflected on your November billing statement.
Question: I cannot access my billing account to make a payment, will I be responsible for late fees?
Answer: We will waive late fees incurred this month for customers impacted by storm outages. We will process these automatically when we calculate storm outage credits.
Question: I need to disconnect service temporarily, how can I retain my email address and phone number?
Answer: Please contact us to make arrangements to preserve your email address and telephone number until you can re-activate service.
We will provide more updates over the next several days as we continue recovery efforts and rebuild following this storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employees, and people who live and work in these communities and are affected by this catastrophic event. We hope for a fast, and safe recovery for everyone in the days and weeks ahead, and will be working hard to restore our services as quickly as possible.
Sincerely,
Mediacom Customer Service
