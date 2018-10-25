Thursday, October 25, 2018

Florida's Forgotten Coast Is On The Mend - the monthly newsletter of the Franklin County TDC

Franklin County restaurant owners, workers and community volunteers gathered together to feed more than 5,000 hurricane survivors for five days following the October 10 devastating Hurricane Michael. When you come visit, please tell them thank you - their spirit of volunteerism is what makes Florida's Forgotten Coast home.
Florida's Forgotten Coast Bruised but not Broken 
Events, Lodging, Restaurants and Shopping Reopening this month all along the Coast
Dozens of Franklin County businesses from Alligator Point to Apalachicola are reopening their doors following the October 10 catastrophic hurricane Michael. One by one, popular Franklin County eateries, storefronts and vacation rentals along the coastline have swept out the storm muck, repaired damage and put out the welcome sign just as cool fall breezes are scheduled to arrive.

Franklin County was lucky; the coastal communities here were spared much of the wrath of the monster storm that wreaked deadly destruction in neighboring Gulf and Bay counties. Still, the county was damaged – much of the brunt of the storm targeting St. George Island and Alligator Point peninsula.

Business owners and vacation property management companies on St. George Island and Alligator Point have been making repairs to more than 800 vacation rental units in the area and taking inventory in preparation to resume fall rental activities.

“Our homes are in surprisingly good shape,” said Sam Gilbert, general manager at Suncoast Vacation Rentals, one of several property management companies on St. George Island.

According to Gilbert, elevated rental houses on the bayfront and beachfront generally lost whatever was under the house and many units have several feet of sand to clean up but most of the damage involved minor roof and siding loss. “We are hoping to welcome guests back by by mid November but we are keeping an eye on the progress of debris removal. We want to make sure that when our guests return, they have the same good experience they are used to when they visit,” he said.

Tourism leaders say that cleanup has been steady – a testament to a unified local government effort and community resiliency.

  “There is still a lot of clean-up and repairs to do because many of our local lodging facilities and restaurants experienced significant damage but local businesses are definitely beginning to reopen,” said Curt Blair, Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director. “Yes, there are still some road hazards but we expect things to be up and running by the first of November.”

Hurricane Michael forced the cancellation of several upcoming events scheduled for late October. Among those events cancelled include Carrabelle’s Lantern Fest and Gumbo Cookoff and Car Show, Apalachicola’s Autos and Oysters event and the popular Ghostwalk cemetery tour and st. George Island’s monthly Full Moon Lighthouse Climb. Other popular upcoming events, including Apalachicola’s November 2-3 Florida Seafood Festival, are still a go.

Panhandle Players Present Secrets & Sweet Tea Rescheduled 

The Panhandle Players will present Secrets & Sweet Tea November 30-Decembeer 2 in Apalachicola. The play is a southern comedy that takes place at the wake of Samuel Strainwhistle, a local Apalachicola millionaire. Various residents come to pay their respects, each hoping that Samuel has left a little something in his will for them.  As the show progresses everyone learns the true secrets of the mourners.
Events At A Glance
Nov. 2-3 Florida Seafood Festival 
Nov. 8 Estuary Class
Nov. 8 - Conservation Lecture Series, FSUCML
Nov. 10 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
Nov. 10 Carrabelle History Museum Speaker Series
Nov. 15 - Apalachicola River & Floodplain Talk
Nov. 17 - Chalk Art Festival
Nov. 23 - Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration
Nov. 24 - Shop Small Saturday
Nov. 24 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
Nov. 30-Dec. 2 - Panhandle Players Production
Dec. 1 Holiday Fresh Market
Dec. 1 Jingle Jog 5K Run, Carrabelle
Dec. 7 Oysters 101 Talk
Dec. 8 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
Dec. 8 - Holiday on the Harbor, Boat Parade of Lights
Dec. 9 - Christmas Concert
Dec. 12 - Living Shoreline
Dec. 14 - Apalachicola River & Floodplain Talk
Dec. 16 - All Brass Christmas Concert

Florida Seafood Festival On Schedule for November 2-3The 55th Annual Florida Seafood Festival, scheduled for November 2-3, isn't letting a major ill wind stand in the way of more than 50 years of history and maritime tradition. The show will go on featuring fresh local seafood, contests and entertainment and a large dose of home town resiliency. Long considered a popular event for day-trip seekers, this event is hailed as the oldest maritime event in the State. Click here to learn more about the event. 
Some Events Cancelled Due to Storm
Apalachicola's Historic Orman House State Park will re-open soon following Oct. 10 Hurricane Michael.
Franklin County Parks Cleaning Up & Reopening After StormSeveral of Franklin County’s State and local parks were battered by the Oct. 10 Hurricane Michael but some have already opened and are ready for visitors. 
"Parks are open and things are beginning to get back to normal," says Florida Park Service Director Eric Draper.  "The Florida Park Service is working hard to restore state parks affected by the storm, and many are already open. The Forgotten Coast’s landscape is as resilient as it is beautiful, and it’s still here for everyone to enjoy."
The Bald Point State Park on Alligator Point is open as is the Gorrie State Park in Apalachicola. The historic Orman House State Park in Apalachicola is expected to reopen within days. On St. George Island, the Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park will reopen when rangers finish a full evaluation of the facilities.  "We will be open with limited access as soon as it is safe to do so," says SGI State Park Manager Joshua Hodson. 
