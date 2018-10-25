Gulf County Emergency Operations Center update 10-25-18

MEDIA RELEASE
October 25, 2018
Gulf County, FL — There is a new information line at the County Emergency Operations Center. The new number is 850-227-2349 and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m EST.
County reduces curfew hours
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office has announced the curfew hours now are midnight to 5 a.m. EST and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST. Also, the boil water notice and burn ban remain in effect.
Tetanus and flu shots
The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots at St. Joe Beach (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Howard Creek (1-4 p.m.) volunteer fire departments.
Free Clinic
PanCare is offering a free clinic at the Florida Department of Health, 2475 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, and it will be open until Friday.
FEMA assistance
Disaster assistance is available to affected individuals in Gulf County.
To apply for assistance, you will need the following:
- Social Security number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.
Applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in Gulf County in the coming days but homeowners, renters and business owners should register for assistance before visiting one of the centers.
Points of distribution/donations
Tarps are available at the Wewahitchka Gym and Centennial Building. Donation centers are no longer accepting donations. All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For more information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. To make cash contributions, please visit www.VolunteerFlorida.org.
Residents needing supplies may go to the following distribution centers:
- Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – noon
- Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Washington Rec. Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Closed for repairs.
Operation Blue Roof
For Army Corps of Engineer help with roof tarping, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call 888-466-3258.
Senior Centers reopening
The Gulf County Senior Citizens Center (120 Library Drive, Port St. Joe) and the Wewa Senior Citizens Center (314 N. Third Street, Wewahitchka) reopen today. For more information, call 850-229-8466.
Courts reschedule hearings
Hearings in Gulf County courts have been canceled this week. People with a hearing scheduled for this week can contact the Clerk of Courts office for a new date. Please call 850-229-6112 or email info@gulfclerk.com. Walk-in rescheduling also is available at the office.
Tax deed auctions canceled
All Gulf County Tax Deed Auctions scheduled for October 31, 2018 and November 14, 2018 have been cancelled. Revised auction dates are not available at this time.
Crisis clean up
From now through November 2, residents can call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
# # #
Citizen Information line: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 850- 227-2349
Email: Joe Zwierzchowski Joe.Zwierzchowski@
FreshFromFlorida.com
Cheryl Mall Cheryl.Mall@mlbfl.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/