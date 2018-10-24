Important Resources Readily Available to Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM) is actively communicating with our state and private sector partners to ensure individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Michael are receiving the resources they need.
The State Emergency Response Team (SERT) has coordinated the establishment of 23 Points of Distribution (POD) in counties hit hardest by Hurricane Michael. PODs are places where the public can pick up emergency supplies following a disaster. These sites have food, water and other critical supplies. Click HERE for a complete list of POD locations.
In addition, major retailers in impacted communities have re-opened and are stocked with food, water and other important commodities. 18 Walmart, 24 Publix and 50 Dollar General stores are among the more than 600 individual retail locations currently in operation in impacted communities. Click HERE for a list of open businesses where food, water and other necessities are available for purchase.
Following a request by Governor Scott and approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), families in the following impacted counties are now eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance: Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor, Leon, Washington and Holmes.
For more information and to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.
Visit www.FloridaDisaster.org/info for state, federal, local, private sector and volunteer resources available to individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Michael.
For additional updates, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/
FloridaSERT and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/FLSERT.
http://live.oysterradio.com/