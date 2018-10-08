Franklin County Emergency Management FAQ

Is Franklin County under any Watches or Warnings?
A Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch have been issued for Franklin County. This could change at any time so we encourage you to continue to monitor Local Media, the National Weather Service, Alert Franklin Notifications and Franklin County Social Media.
Are the Bridges Closed?
No, all bridges are open at this time. Florida Highway Patrol closes bridges at a SUSTAINED 40 mph. Conditions can change at a moment’s notice giving little to no warning that the bridges will close.
What kind of warning can I get for bridge closing?
The determination for closure of the bridge is made by Florida Highway Patrol and Local Law Enforcement based on current conditions. Little to no warning could be issued due to the fast changing nature of weather systems. Be sure to sign up for Alert Franklin for the most recent updates.
We are planning on coming into the area for vacation should we still come?
This situation is fluid and subject to change at a moment’s notice. Continue to monitor news media, the National Weather Service, Alert Franklin and Franklin County Emergency Management to stay up-to-date.
Where can I get updates on what the County is doing during?
To receive updates on County actions during a disaster like a hurricane follow our social media accounts.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FranklinEOC/
Website: www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
Alert Franklin: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614811#/login
Where can I get official Hurricane Forecasts?
Official tropical cyclone forecasts can be found at www.nhc.noaa.gov. Franklin County Emergency Management social media will be updated as well when an active tropical cyclone has the potential to impact Franklin County.
Are there any evacuations for Franklin County?
A Mandatory Evacuation has been issued for all NON-Residents at this time. If an evacuation is ever needed a notification will go out from Emergency Management as well as press releases, Alert Franklin and over social media.
Is there a Local State of Emergency?
Local State of Emergency for Franklin County was signed 10/08/18.
What should I do if a Hurricane or Tropical Storm is forecast to impact Franklin County?
If a tropical cyclone is forecast to impact Franklin County it is important that you monitor Franklin County Emergency Management social media, local media, and the National Weather Service. Follow any protective actions that are called for. This could include evacuating your home. Be sure to have a fully stocked disaster supply kit ready and have a disaster plan for you, your family, your pet, or your business. To create a plan visit www.flgetaplan.com or www.ready.gov.
What should I have in my disaster supply kit?
At a minimum you should have AT LEAST THREE (3) DAYS WORTH of the following items in your disaster supply kit:
Water (1 gallon per person per day)
Non-Perishable Food
Manual Can Opener
Battery Powered or hand cranked radio
NOAA Weather Radio
Flashlight with Batteries
First Aid Kit
Prescription Medications
Hand Sanitizer
Local Maps
Cards/Board Games
Cash
What if I have an access or functional need?
If you have an access or functional need please register by completing the form at http://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/services/special-needs/
Do I need a Re-Entry Tag?
If you have a Re-Entry Tag and your address has not changed, you DO NOT need a new tag. Even if it has expired. We no long issue expiration dates on Re-Entry Tags. If you DO NOT have a Re-Entry Tag, you can complete the application at http://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/services/re-entry-tags/ . Re-Entry Tags will not be issued once the EOC is activated.
What do I do if I have any damage?
If you have any damage or impacts to your home or business contact emergency management at the information below. If your damage is life threatening, such as a down power line is on your home, and/or has caused injury contact 911.
Email em1frank@fairpoint.net with:
Name
Telephone Number
Address of Damage
Picture of the Damage
Time the damage occurred (If known)
What if I have a question or have an issue during a hurricane or other disaster?
When the Emergency Operations Center is activated you can contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Hotline at (850) 653-8977. IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING A LIFE THREATENING EMERGENCY CONTACT 911.
