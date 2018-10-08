Hurricane Michael Update from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office:

All residents should monitor conditions and take appropriate steps to protect life and property. At this time, based on the current projected path and strength of Hurricane Michael, we are currently expecting landfall within the next 48 hours as a Major hurricane with wind speeds of up to 120 mph.
We will be issuing a Mandatory Evacuation order for Zone A (coastal and low lying areas)and Mobile Homes and other weak structures the... remainder of Wakulla County will be under a voluntary evacuation order. The evacuation orders will start effective at 8 pm this evening (October 8th). Citizens that are evacuating should evacuate to an area outside of the storm’s path. Neighboring counties will also be in the storm’s path and there for at risk. THERE WILL BE NO SHELTERS OPENED IN WAKULLA COUNTY. This is because all of our shelters are rated safe for Category 2 and under hurricanes and Hurricane Michael is forecast to become a Cat 3 by landfall. Please evacuate to Leon County. The location of those shelters will be provided when they are available.
Current Storm surge levels are projected to be 8 to 12 feet, as a reference Dennis was about 10 feet. Sandbags are available at the Sheriff’s office with a limit of 10 Sandbags per trip. This storm has the potential to be a historic storm please take heed. Citizens should monitor media outlets for additional information and any changes of the storms track.
Please continue to check the WCSO Facebook, website, Twitter, and Nextdoor app for continuing updates and information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/