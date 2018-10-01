FWC approves changes to recreational crabbing rules

If you like to harvest blue crabs recreationally, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a few rule changes last week that will affect you.
The
FWC approved a rule this week creating a mandatory, no-cost annual
recreational blue crab and stone crab trap registration.
That
registration will be required for trap fishers age 16 and older.
Recreational
crab traps will also be required to carry an FWC-designated trap
identification number to be placed on recreational traps.
The
requirements will take effect on October 1st, 2019 for the stone
crab fishery and January 1st,
2020 for the blue crab fishery.
There
were also a few other changes.
New
rules approved this week require commercial stone crab fishers
to maintain an active saltwater products license, restricted species
endorsement, and stone crab endorsement to retain their stone crab
trap allotment
A
rule was also approved increasing the time allowed for commercial
lobster fishers to remove spiny lobster traps from the water after
the season ends from five days to 10 days.
