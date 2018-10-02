The Florida Seafood Festival is looking for businesses and individuals who want to be festival commodore sponsors for this year’s event.
Sponsorships start at 100 dollars, though there are various levels of sponsorship you can purchase.
Commodores receive all kinds of advertising through the festival through the Internet, Facebook, Newspaper, Redfish Run Tshirts, a Sponsor Board located near the entrance of the park and gate material that will be handed out to every visitor entering the park.
Depending on level of sponsorship, Commodores receive special gifts ranging from Entrance Tickets and T-Shirts to Back Packs, Coolers, Outdoor Blankets and many other Promotional Items
Its good advertising for businesses as the Florida Seafood festival is considered one of the top oyster festivals in the world as well as one of the top 15 small town festivals in America and draws thousands of people to Apalachicola every year.
The money raised through the commodore program helps fund the festival entertainment and activities as well as the seafood festival scholarship program.
The Seafood Festival has provided over 55 scholarships to local students in just the past 10 years.
If you have any questions about the commodore program email the festival at Food@floridaseafoodfestival.com or call John Solomon 850-370-6602
You can download an application from floridaseafoodfestival.com.
http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/commodores/become-a-commodore/
http://live.oysterradio.com/