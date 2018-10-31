Wednesday, October 31, 2018

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute October updates

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
header artwork - final

Successful MarineQuest

MQ2018logo

MarineQuest 24's weather was hot, but not hot enough to keep away the many students, families, and other members of the community to learn about marine research and the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. On School Daze (Oct. 18-19th) FWRI opened our doors to 1,435 students and chaperones, 32 school groups in total. On Saturday the 20th, MarineQuest's open house, we saw 7,180 visitors to the event. Staff noticed many families and visitors who've come year after year, some sporting MarineQuest t-shirts from several years ago. Watch our recap video here, to witness all the sights and sounds of MarineQuest 24. 

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

offshore_monitoring
New on YouTube:

 FWC biologists from the Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) research group conduct routine monitoring and water sample collection that takes them to various locations of red tide impacted areas along Florida's coast.

R5_oystercatcher
 New on Flickr:
Happy birthday to R5, the first American oystercatcher to be marked with a red band in Florida! 

oldsmar_rescue
 From Facebook:

Three manatees were successfully rescued and released into Tampa Bay after being stranded in a pond at Mobbly Bayou Preserve.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at