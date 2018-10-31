FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute October updates

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Instagram Favorite
Did you know International Sawfish Day was October 17th? This annual event was created in partnership with NOAA, the Sawfish Conservation Society and the American and European Associations of Zoos and Aquariums. Read more about FWRI contributions to sawfish research on our Instagram page. Factoid: the "saw" that gives the sawfish its name is actually called a rostrum.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
