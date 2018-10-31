FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
For the period of October 10-18, 2018, numerous FWC officers from around the state mobilized to provide much needed rescue and recovery services to those affected by Hurricane Michael. Those response efforts continue.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
Regional Office closed due to hurricane. Law enforcement activities, including significant hurricane response, conducted, but not enumerated in this report.
NORTH CENTRAL REGION
CASES
TAYLOR COUNTY
Investigator McMillan and Officer Dasher were patrolling in a rural area when they saw a vehicle traveling towards their location and heard a shot fired from the vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and found three subjects inside as well as a .22 caliber rifle and a .32 caliber pistol. When questioned, the subjects admitted post-Miranda to shooting at two different deer with the rifle and one deer with the pistol while the deer were illuminated by the vehicle’s headlights. Two of the subjects were cited for attempting to take deer at night by use of gun and light and for shooting from a public road.
Officers Albritton and Wilder received an anonymous complaint that a subject had killed and cleaned an alligator illegally and was storing it in a cooler inside their residence. They arrived at the suspects’ residence and after an extensive investigation, the two subjects admitted to killing an alligator the night before with a .22 caliber rifle and cleaning it. The officers recovered the alligator meat, carcass and rifle. The appropriate criminal citations were issued.
Investigator McMillan was conducting proactive patrols targeting unlawful night hunting activities. From a concealed location, he saw a vehicle near his location slow down and fire a firearm from the vehicle. Upon stopping the vehicle, he saw two subjects inside the truck as well as a .22 caliber rifle. The subjects admitted post-Miranda to shooting at a doe deer while it was illuminated in the headlights. The two subjects were cited for attempting to take deer at night by use of gun and light and for shooting from a public road.
Officer Albritton was working a night hunting detail and saw a vehicle drive by his location several times. He heard two gunshots come from the vehicle as it slowed down on the roadway. After initiating a traffic stop, Officer Albritton found three subjects in the truck with a shotgun and a dead 7-point buck deer in the bed of the truck. During interviews, it was determined that the individuals killed the 7-point buck while night hunting earlier in the night. They tried to kill another deer on the side of the road where Officer Albritton had been watching some deer most of the night. The deer and shotgun were seized as evidence and all three subjects were booked into the Taylor County Jail.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Officers Boone and Allen, while on foot patrol in Steinhatchee Springs Wildlife Management Area, discovered several baited deer stands before the beginning of archery season. On the opening day of archery season, both officers returned to the baited sites and apprehended two individuals. Both were hunting by illegal method, using a crossbow and hunting over bait in a wildlife management area. Further investigation also revealed that another subject was also identified and cited for placing bait on the ground of a wildlife management area. A total of five misdemeanor charges will be filed for placing bait in a wildlife management area, attempting to take deer by illegal method and hunting over bait.
Officer Boone, while patrolling along the Suwannee River, discovered a parked vehicle by the edge of the woods. This was a closed area, so Officer Boone began to track the foot sign leading away from the vehicle. After a short time, Officer Boone saw a subject dragging a seven-point buck toward the parked vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the subject had shot the buck from the roadway with a shotgun and had returned to collect his kill. The subject was cited for taking deer by unlawful method and shooting from a public roadway.
Investigator Bing and Officer Boone responded to a tree stand fall which occurred in Mallory Swamp WMA. The subject was climbing up a pine tree to bow-hunt from his latch-on style tree stand, when he lost his footing and fell, with his leg hitting one of the footsteps. The subject was able to regain control while in the tree and remove the peg from his leg. He contacted 911. Medical personnel had to cross two canals to reach him and render aid. The incident is being investigated.
MADISON COUNTY
Officers Ransom and Cline, while patrolling Twin Rivers Wildlife Management Area, received information about a stolen deer stand. After investigating the limited hunt roster and game camera images provided, a suspect was identified. Further investigation revealed that the subject was still in possession of the deer stand and admitted to taking the stand. It was also discovered that the subject had killed a deer and did not check in with the check station, attempting to evade the bag limit requirement. The appropriate citations were issued for petit theft and failure to check in taken game.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
SUWANNEE COUNTY
Lieutenant Humphries and Officer Ransom, along with the FWC’s North Central Region Dive Team, responded to a drowning in the Suwannee River at Anderson Springs. Working closely with Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Dive Team by providing vessel support along with sonar imaging, the missing subject was located, and the family was notified.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
DUVAL COUNTY
Officer Mandrick conducted a public outreach for Beaches Chapel Preschool. He spoke to approximately 30 children and 10 teachers. They all enjoyed learning about boating safety, resource protection and the daily job of a FWC officer.
