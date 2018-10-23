FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
GULF COUNTY
On the opening day of dove season Officer Gerber heard shots being fired on a dove field off Highway 22 near Wewahitchka. Officers Gerber and McMillion drove to the area and inspected numerous subjects. One subject was in possession of 31 white winged dove and failed to possess a valid migratory bird permit. He was cited for over the bag limit of dove and issued a written warning for no valid migratory bird permit. Several other warnings were issued.
Officer M. Webb conducted a fisheries inspection at Jetty Park in Port Saint Joe. A male and female were fishing. The male subject had in his possession four whole stone crabs and two blue crabs. The subject was cited for possession of whole stone crab and warned for stone crab out of season and fishing without a license.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer White and Reserve Officer Hahr checked several dove hunters during the opening day of the first phase of the 2018 dove season. An inspection of the field where the subjects were hunting revealed bait had been broadcast to attract dove. The subjects were aware of the bait and were cited for the hunting violation.
Officers Jarvis and Maltais have been monitoring and communicating with an individual whose vessel is at risk of becoming derelict. Recently, the officers returned to check the condition of the vessel and found it to be hard aground and about 75% out of the water on the shoreline of military property. The vessel owner was not present at the time. Officer Jarvis, along with U.S. National Park Ranger, met with the vessel owner. Due to the deteriorating condition of the vessel, the officer issued a notice to appear citation to the owner for a derelict vessel violation. An Eglin Range Patrol Officer issued the vessel owner a trespass warning.
Officer Specialist Maltais responded to a bear complaint at the Commando Village Apartments, an area known for bears getting into garbage. While patrolling the area, the officer saw a residential trash can on its side in the driveway at the garage door. These apartment units have new containers, but no bear resistant latches installed. The officer shined a light into an area between duplex units and found a bear lying prone and eating from a white kitchen trash bag. The bear did not respond to initial aversive conditioning efforts (yelling, lights and air horn). With the use of the patrol vehicle’s air horn and strobe lights, the officer was successful in getting the bear to run into the woods behind the units. Officer Specialist Maltais located the resident whose household garbage the bear had gotten into and issued the homeowner a non-compliance letter. The homeowner was provided a Living in Bear Country brochure.
Lieutenant Hollinhead and Reserve Officer Arnette were on land patrol in the Blackwater Wildlife Management Area and noticed ATV tire sign. After tracking the tire sign, the officers located six ATVs and one Jeep inside a mud pit in a wooded area off a management area road. The mud pit created by the ATVs had destroyed vegetation and threatened the root system of large trees. Six of the operators were identified and charged for damaging state lands with a motor vehicle and operating an ATV on Blackwater WMA. The subject operating the Jeep was cited for not having a tag for a motor vehicle.
Officer Specialist Maltais and Officer Jarvis responded to several complaints of bears getting in garbage in the Commando Village community. Officer Maltais located a bear eating household garbage. The officer was successful with hazing the bear back into a wooded area. Several homeowners were issued non-compliance notification letters for failure to secure their garbage cans.
Officer Corbin was on land patrol conducting state fisheries and license inspections in the Fort Walton Beach area. The officer saw an individual fishing off a seawall with a rod and reel. In identifying the individual, the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center confirmed he had an active full extradition warrant out of Covington County, Alabama for receiving stolen property. Also, he had three non-extraditable warrants out of Georgia. The individual was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
Officer Nichols was on land patrol at Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park. He saw two adults coming off a nature trail. When the individuals saw the officer, they abruptly turned away and moved to get out of the vision of the officer. Officer Nichols exited his vehicle and located both individuals. After establishing communication, the officer saw a snake pole and asked if they had seen any snakes or captured a snake. They stated no but gave consent for the officer to search the back bag. During the search, Officer Nichols located a protected plant species commonly known as a Pitcher Plant secured in a clear, plastic bag. The officer confirmed the plant was removed from the state park. The officer cited and issued the individual a notice to appear citation.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Jones was on patrol on the Eglin Wildlife Management Area when he saw a vehicle operating recklessly and at excessive speed on a sand trail. When the officer attempted to make contact, the vehicle fled the area. A bulletin was issued for law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle. A Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the vehicle a short while later. After interviewing the driver of the suspect vehicle, the officer issued a citation for careless driving and a notice to appear for being on the Eglin Reservation without the required permit.
Officers Hoomes, Jones, and Roberson were on the Eglin Wildlife Management Area searching for subjects illegally harvesting palmetto berries for commercial purposes. While conducting surveillance, Officer Jones saw a suspicious vehicle approaching his position on a very minimal sand trail. The vehicle was attempting to leave when the officer contacted the two occupants. They were issued notices to appear for not possessing the required Eglin permits. Later in the evening, Officer Hoomes found footprints which he backtracked to a hidden cache of 550 pounds of illegally harvested palmetto berries. The berries were seized, weighed, and disposed of with the help of FWC Wildlife Technician McDonald.
Officer Hutchinson and Lieutenant Hahr located a baited dove field prior to the opening day of the dove hunting season. On opening day, the officers along with Officer Mullins checked several subjects on the baited field and addressed several violations. Despite ending the hunt early, they determined that one subject was over the bag limit and that others had combined their birds. Twelve subjects were cited for hunting over a baited field and several others were warned for other hunting violations including over the daily bag limit of doves.
Officer Hutchinson located a truck stuck in a ditch in the Blackwater Wildlife Management Area. The owner had driven back to it on an ATV to try and get it out of the mud. The truck’s tracks indicated that the driver intentionally left the center of the road and drove through the soft mud along the shoulder. The driver was issued a citation for damaging state land with a motor vehicle and littering. The driver was also warned for operating an ATV on a management area.
Lieutenant Lambert checked a duck hunter who was attempting to take waterfowl after legal shooting hours at Salters Lake in Escambia River Wildlife Management Area. Upon inspection, Lieutenant Lambert also found the subject was in possession of lead shot and was hunting with an unplugged shotgun. Lieutenant Lambert addressed the violations with the subject.
Officer Hutchinson and K-9 Zara were on patrol when they saw a light actively being shined from a vehicle into a field in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. While watching the vehicle from a discreet location, Officer Hutchinson saw the truck exit the field and travel away from him. Officer Hutchison followed behind the vehicle and saw two dead deer, one buck and one antlerless deer in the bed of the vehicle. Officer Hutchison conducted a vehicle stop and discovered the two subjects in the vehicle were in possession of a spotlight, a scoped rifle and a shotgun along with the two deer and a freshly killed rabbit. Through his investigation, Officer Hutchison discovered that the two men had shot a third deer in another field nearby. He drove to the field and conducted an area search with his K-9 partner Zara. K-9 Zara located fresh blood and tracked for approximately 100 yards until she discovered the illegally taken deer in thick brush. Both subjects admitted to taking the deer and rabbit using a gun and light. Both subjects were cited for taking deer with the use of a gun and light.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Lieutenant Clark and FWC Bear Biologist Green gave a bear presentation to the Poquito community. The presentation was in response to several complaints of bears getting in garbage and a bear that attacked and killed chickens in a fenced pen. Approximately 130 citizens participated in the outreach event. Biologist Green provided the audience with a PowerPoint presentation and brochures and other static displays including a bear resistant garbage can. Lieutenant Clark spoke about the laws regulating the securing of food attractants.
