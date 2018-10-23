Gulf County EOC update - 10-23-2018 AM

MEDIA RELEASE
Gulf County, FL (October 23, 2018)
The boil water notice for the City of Port St. Joe remains in effect until further notice.
Funeral services for Gulf County Fire Coordinator Brad Price will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST on the football field at Wewahitcha High School located at 1 Gator Circle, Wewahitcha, FL 32465. The family will receive family and friends at 9 a.m. with the service to follow. Price lost his life when he was struck by a tree while helping family members clear debris from Hurricane Michael.
School starts today in Port St. Joe. Elementary student hours are 8 a.m. to noon and high school student hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both sessions will be hosted at the elementary school. On Wednesday, October 24, school in Wewahitchka will open. Elementary student hours are 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and high school student hours are from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both sessions will be hosted at the elementary school.
Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is vitally important that they and the motorists around them take proper safety precautions.
Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative has 64% of their Gulf county members who can safely receive power restored as of this morning. Duke Energy has restored 100% of its grid and is working with businesse and residents to make sure they can receive power.
Citizen Information Line is still activated. The number is 805-536-4432 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please read the most recent updates on the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or the Gulf County Emergency Management Facebook page prior to calling.
For more information tune to 92.5 WPAP, Channel 7 WJHG, WOYS 100.5 FM or WMBB News 13.
