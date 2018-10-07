Gov. Scott to Declare State of Emergency, Urges Floridians in the Panhandle to Prepare for Tropical Depression 14

~Will Receive Briefing at State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 5 p.m.~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that he will issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Depression 14. By declaring this state of emergency, Governor Scott is ensuring that state and local government has ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for this storm. Governor Scott will be traveling to Tallahassee today to receive a briefing from federal, state and local emergency management officials at the State Emergency Operation Center at 5:00 p.m. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 14 is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in the western Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, October 10. At Governor Scott’s direction, the State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 this morning which means the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) has activated, enhancing coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.
Governor Scott said, “With the National Hurricane Center forecasting Tropical Depression 14 to strengthen and impact Florida’s Panhandle as a hurricane, families need to get prepared. Today, I will be declaring a state of emergency in counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend and directing the State Emergency Operations Center to activate. Later today, I will receive a full update and briefing on the forecast and potential impacts of the storm from federal, state and local emergency management officials. Our state understands how serious tropical weather is and how devastating any hurricane or tropical storm can be. As we continue to monitor this storm’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that our communities have every available resource to keep everyone safe and prepared.
“If any Florida family doesn’t have an emergency preparedness plan, now is the time to act. Floridians also know just how quickly the path of a storm can change and that’s why we all must be vigilant and get prepared today. I encourage every Floridian to visit www.FloridaDisaster.org”
