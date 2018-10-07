Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water on st. George Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard assisted three people aboard a vessel taking on water near St. George Island near Panama City, Florida, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Panama City received a report at 11:39 p.m., Saturday, of a 56-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on the south-western side of St. George Island.
Station Panama City launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to assist the vessel.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 2:02 a.m., de-watered the vessel with a de-watering pump, and transported the vessel’s crew to shore.
