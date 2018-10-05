Florida’s Island View Park Project Complete, Opening Soon

The Florida Trustee Implementation Group, and partners at Franklin County and The Trust for Public Land, recently announced the completion of Island View Park
, which will provide improved public access to coastal resources of the Florida Panhandle.
This park is one of five components of the Florida Coastal Access Project
, to facilitate and enhance the public’s access to surrounding natural resources, and increase recreational opportunities lost due to the Deepwater Horizon
oil spill.
On hand to celebrate the project’s completion were Franklin County Commissioner Cheryl Sanders, and representatives from The Trust for Public Land and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Island View Park is a 7.1-acre tract located in Franklin County, Florida. The park includes a boardwalk with viewing areas, extensive landscaping with native trees and plants, two long fishing piers, shoreline access for paddle craft, and a central plaza with an information kiosk.