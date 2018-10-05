Wakulla County is looking for citizens who would serve on their Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force.
The Task Force was created to provide input on the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant process.
All members must be residents of the unincorporated County, which means citizens residing in the City of St. Marks and the City of Socphoppy are not eligible.
None of the members can be elected officials and at least half must be from low to moderate income households.
People interested in serving should submit a cover letter stating their interest in serving on the Affordable Housing Citizens Advisory Task Force no later than Friday, October 19th.
You can email your information at mcorbett@mywakulla.com.
