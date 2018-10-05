Franklin County got a little bit of money back from the tax collectors office on Tuesday.
Tax Collector Rick Watson presented the county with a check for 3,490 dollars.
The money is the interest earned off of the tax collectors office bank account.
Watson said when he took office the bank was only paying about a tenth of a percent in interest but has since raised that to 1 percent.
He said he might have more money from his budget account but is waiting to find out how much his office will have to pay for courthouse security before he writes that check.
