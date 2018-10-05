Red Tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Northwest Florida.
In its midweek report the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said red tide was observed in or offshore of Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Pasco counties, with up to “medium” concentrations observed in Bay County and offshore of Walton County.
Reports of fish kills were received for areas in or offshore of Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
To help people see where red tide is having an impact, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now providing an enhanced, interactive map updated daily of water samples taken from around the state.
This will provide the public with more immediate and accurate red tide data, as researchers process the many water samples from across the state.
The link to the map is available on this story at OysterRadio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://myfwc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=87162eec3eb846218cec711d16462a72
http://live.oysterradio.com/