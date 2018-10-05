The Real Florida℠ Connection - Bike & Hike

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
When I was 19, I decided I was going to bicycle from Tampa to Tallahassee. I made it 60 miles, riding alongside cars and semis, before the heat and the hills wore me out. I called my brother from a payphone and asked him to come rescue me. I was tired, and the roads weren’t bicycle-friendly.
Now, those with my same ambition can utilize the Suncoast Trail, part of the Florida Greenways and Trails System, which runs 42 miles north from Tampa to Citrus County. The Suncoast Trail is a great way for area residents to get out and enjoy fresh air, gently rolling hills and the scenic views of the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Preserve. Even better, the trail provides easy access to three of my favorite state parks — Weeki Wachee Springs, Crystal River Preserve and Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. Had I started my journey there alongside runners, walkers and fellow bicyclists, I don’t think I would’ve given up so easily.
Trails help get you where you want to go, and are an important part of making Florida happy, healthy and prosperous. You may be an out-of-state visitor, a commuter or just someone out for a walk after work — spending time on a trail will make your day better. Like railroads in the Old West, trails connect communities and strengthen local economies.
Additionally, October is Florida Greenways and Trails month. Cooler weather is coming, and it’s the best time to find out where trails can take you. Whether you want to picnic with family, explore a swamp or bike ‘til you drop, it’s easier than ever to create your own park or trail adventure. Although I don’t plan on biking across the state anytime soon, you might just see me enjoying the Tallahassee-St. Marks Historic Railroad Trail on a cool fall morning.
-Eric Draper
P.S. This month, we’re joined by Joy Hancock, the executive director of Bike Florida. Bike Florida is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting bicycling in Florida by making our roads safer and sharing the wonders of travel by bicycle. I hope you enjoy her story and I look forward to sharing more from our friends and partners in the future.
October is Florida Greenways and Trails Month
If you’ve ever wanted to explore Florida’s vast trail system, now is the best time. Whether by foot or two wheels, explore the 10,000 miles of land-based trails that connect all of Florida - many of them in Florida State Parks.
In celebration of Florida Greenways and Trails Month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites residents and visitors to explore the unique paths found throughout the Sunshine State. Florida has more than 10,000 miles of land-based trails and 4,000 miles of paddling trails that attract millions of visitors, promote healthy lifestyles and support Florida's economy.
Long-distance trails in the state include the 1,515-mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail, the 106-mile Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail and the 1,300-mile Florida National Scenic Trail. These trails attract paddlers, hikers and cyclists from around the country and world.
Various trail-related events are being offered at Florida State Parks throughout the month, including fall wildflower and butterfly walks. Find a list of activities planned in your area. For more trail offerings, visit the Office of Greenways and Trails Online Trail Calendar.
Trails Grant Access to Culture, History
Nearly every acre of Florida has been tread upon by explorers, Native Americans, settlers, soldiers, traders and entrepreneurs. Although our state has a rich history, sometimes it can be difficult to find a connection between our lives and experiences, and the people who lived decades or centuries ago. There are ways to cross the barrier of time and make history something you can reach out and touch; Florida State Parks' cultural and historic trails can lead you to these transformative experiences. On these special trails, you can trace the same paths as the citizens of the past.
At the intersection of the Suwannee and Withlacoochee rivers, patches of rain lilies spring up on earthen mounds built to defend against Union Navy gunboats. The rivers were once used to ship lumber and cotton north, which supported the sister towns of Ellaville and Columbus. The site of Columbus is now Suwannee River State Park. In the 19th century, large steamships like the Madison traveled the Suwannee river from the port of Cedar Key to Columbus, often acting as mobile general stores and post offices. Today, the park’s trails take visitors through an open-air museum. Visitors can explore steamboat remains, one of the oldest cemeteries in Florida or remnants of Confederate camps The Madison now rests underwater in Troy Spring State Park along the Suwannee River Wilderness State Trail.
As Florida’s population increased, the railroad eclipsed the steamship as the best way to transport goods and people. The Tallahassee-St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail offers a glimpse into Florida’s history, and how a rail line could dramatically change a town’s economy and way of life. The railroad, one of the oldest in the country, ran for 147 years before it was abandoned. Now, the trail takes bicyclists, horseback riders and walkers through the ecologically rich Woodville karst plain to the town of St. Marks, once a major port for shipping cotton and other agricultural products grown in the Tallahassee area.
After the Great Depression, New Deal era programs led to the construction of many parks and trails across America. In Palatka, Ravine Gardens was built with federal funds to stimulate the economy and beautify the town. Workers planted thousands of azaleas in the unique steephead ravines, which were formed by the slow collapse of sandy hills. The trails at Ravine Gardens State Park take you through carefully manicured gardens and shaded wilderness areas. Bridges spanning the ravines offer panoramic views of the historic tourist destination.
While these trails represent just a few episodes in Florida’s diverse past, there are many other opportunities to take a walk through history in Florida State Parks. At Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, a trail threads through the wooded site of the Second Seminole War skirmish, and along a military road once used by U.S. troops. A trail at Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park reveals the area as it looked when the Seminoles pushed settlers out of Florida’s frontier, and the plantation ruins tell the dramatic story of how it was abandoned. Many historic parks also offer living-history events and re-enactments. These can’t-miss events are the most exciting way to learn about Florida’s history. However, there is nothing quite like walking through the same forest and hearing the same birds as the pioneers, warriors and travelers of the past.
Friends of Homosassa Springs Work to Protect Park Wildlife
The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, the park's citizen support organization comprised of local volunteers, is helping to make sure wildlife at the park are always taken care of, especially if a storm comes.
When a storm, severe weather event or flooding affects the park, evacuation of the park's resident wildlife is sometimes required, however, evacuation can be stressful for the animals and park staff. Additionally, the relocation of captive predators, such as alligators, Florida black bears and Florida panthers, can be challenging and requires special equipment.
The Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park raised over $35,000 to purchase seven transport crates for the park's large predator population. Thanks to the friends group and the new crates, the evacuation process for the park’s resident wildlife has been streamlined.
Wildlife care rangers developed and implemented a training program to introduce the crates to the animals, helping the animals to comfortably and voluntarily enter the crates. By introducing animals to the crates and practicing evacuation routines, park staff can ensure less stress for wildlife during an actual evacuation event. It will also improve safety for the staff and storm readiness, which reduces time and risks for park staff.
"Having the wildlife transport crates gives me peace of mind, knowing that our team has the necessary means to transport the animals safely and efficiently in time of emergencies," Park Services Special Andrea Junkunc said. “It is another way our friends group has helped our park be the best it can be.”
Ybor Museum Preserves Area's Unique History
Ybor City in Tampa is known for its great food and fun, but it is also a place with great history. The Ybor City Museum State Park tells the story of the city and the people who changed Tampa – especially Don Vicente Martinez-Ybor, the founder of Ybor City.
This September, Ybor City Museum State Park and its community support organization, the Ybor City Museum Society, threw a birthday celebration in honor of the 200th birthday of Martinez-Ybor. Three hundred people joined local community leaders, park staff and Rafael Martinez-Ybor, Don Vicente Martinez-Ybor’s great grandson, in celebrating the Hispanic heritage of the Tampa area.
Martinez-Ybor was born in Spain and immigrated to Cuba when he was a child. He fled Cuba after the Ten Years War in 1868 and set up shop in Key West. In 1886, he moved his family and company to Tampa, which at the time was home to about 700 people.
The cigar industry thrived in Tampa. Immigrants from Spain, Sicily and Cuba flocked there to work in the industry or provide goods and service to those who did. By the end of the 18th century, Tampa’s population grew from 700 to 16,000, and at one point, nearly half of Tampa’s population worked in the cigar industry.
Martinez-Ybor ushered in a thriving cigar industry and community. The city flourished with hotels, theaters and restaurants. The oldest restaurant in Florida is in Ybor City - The Columbia, which opened its door in 1905 as a cafe for cigarmakers.
The Ybor City Museum State Park, housed in the historic Ferlita Bakery building, interprets the influences of Martinez-Ybor and other businesses on Ybor City, as well as the cigar industry's influence on Tampa. Visitors can explore a re-created cigar worker’s house and enjoy the Mediterranean-style garden.
A Message from Bike Florida's Joy Hancock
Bike Florida Executive Director Joy Hancock fell in love with Florida after visiting Florida State Parks. Now she works to make sure that everyone can enjoy the Sunshine State safely by bicycle.
I’ll never forget the first time I experienced a Florida State Park. It was 2009, and my husband Tim and I had come to Florida from Oklahoma to compete in the 70.3 Triathlon World Championships in Clearwater. We came primarily to compete as triathletes and didn’t know much about Florida other than the standard clichés, but after a very short time we became enchanted by the dazzling beauty of the sun sparkling off the Gulf Coast waters, the dolphins leaping in the air, the palm trees, the warmth that held on even in November. It was a place that exceeded all our expectations, and we wanted more.
After the race, Tim and I went to Honeymoon Island, rented kayaks, and took ourselves out to Caladesi Island. Once at Caladesi, we watched osprey and pelicans fly overhead, we searched for unique and strange shells, we marveled at the white sands, and we fell thoroughly and hopelessly in love with Florida.
Leaving Honeymoon Island, we noticed that all traffic had stopped and people were outside of their cars, heads turned toward the sky. As we looked up, we saw the trail of the Atlantis space shuttle in one of its final flights to the International Space Station, marking yet another unforgettable moment to add to an unforgettable day.
Five years later we had the great fortune of being able to move to and live in Florida, and since then I’ve been to more Florida State Parks than I can count. I love them all — from the pancakes at the Old Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park, to St. George Island, to Hillsborough River State Park, Myakka River State Park and many, many more.
As the executive director of Bike Florida, getting the chance to bring people to Florida’s state parks for the first time is one of the best perks of my job. Every time I see this on one of our tours, I am instantly taken back to that day we went shelling on Caladesi Island, kayaked through the crystalline waters, tasted the salt in our hair, and felt the wonder in our hearts as we explored a place that we would later call home. Whether you’re new or native to Florida, I hope that the next park you visit will fill you with the wonder and excitement that comes when you discover the Real Florida.
Bike Florida is an advocacy nonprofit that promotes safe and responsible bicycling through support of the Share the Road campaign, education, public awareness and bicycle tours.
Find An Adventure at a Florida State Park!
Celebrate the Caverns!
October 5-6
The Caverns Cultural Celebration is a can't-miss event that showcases the history of the land that is now Florida Caverns State Park. This two-day cultural event features exciting programs and demonstrations such as blacksmithing, beekeeping, woodworking, candle making and Civil War-era camps.
Get event details here
Going Back in Time at the Old Spanish Quarries
October 10
Experience a new perspective of the Old Spanish Quarries at Anastasia State Park. Our park ranger will bring the history of the quarry to life, as you learn about the amazing work that occurred in the Old Spanish Quarries and the architecture that influenced the history of St. Augustine.
Get event details here
Cruise on over to the Cruisin' Food Fest
October 13
Cruisin' Food Fest is back at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park! Join us for a day of cool cars, live music, giveaways and Food Truck Invasion! Cruisin' Food Fest will be held the second Saturday of each month – don't miss out!
Haunted Hikes
October 19-20
Join us for two nights of terrifying treats! Friday, Oct. 19th, and Saturday, Oct. 20th, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will open its doors for a Halloween extravaganza in the park.
Get event details here
Wiggins Pass Nature Fest
October 27
The Halloween-themed Nature Fest is a day filled with interactive and educational activities for adults and children of all ages. At Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, visitors can learn all about Southwest Florida native plants and wildlife and join in fun activities like face-painting and crafts.
Get event details here
