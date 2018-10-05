Paddy's Raw Bar will host the annual Pink Out fundraiser TONIGHT

Paddy's Raw Bar will host the annual Pink Out fundraiser this Friday night.
This will be the 6th year of the event which raises money to benefit FRANKLIN NEEDS, a local charity that provides mammograms, ultrasounds and any other breast cancer screenings needed for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Franklin County.
The event includes live music, 50/50 raffles and a “Man” Auction.
There is also a silent auction filled with art, beach house rentals, fishing trips and much more!
And of course there is delicious food and plenty of delicious dinner, Oyster City Brewing Company beer.
The event runs from 6 till 10 PM on Friday night at Paddy's Raw Bar on East pine Avenue on St George Island.
https://www.facebook.com/events/439099306591056/
http://live.oysterradio.com/