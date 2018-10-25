Gulf County EOC evening update 10/25/2018

MEDIA RELEASE
October 25, 2018 – Evening update
Gulf County, FL — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office has announced curfew hours now are midnight to
5 a.m. EST and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST. Also, the boil water notice for the City of Wewahitchka and City of Port St. Joe has been lifted. A burn ban remains in effect for all of Gulf County.
Household trash
Waste Pro has resumed normal service routes but is one day behind currently. Trucks are running traditional routes seven days a week and residents are asked to keep their household garbage separate from vegetative and construction/demolition debris.
Voting starts Saturday
Super Center Voting Stations will be open Saturday through November 6 daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Super Center locations:
- Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (401 Long Ave, Port St Joe)
- Wewahitchka Public Library (314 N. 2nd Street, Wewahitchka)
For more information, please contact the Supervisor of Elections at 850-229-6117 or visit https://www.votegulf.com/
Legal aid hotline established
A legal aid hotline now is available for Hurricane Michael survivors in Florida who cannot pay for an attorney: 1-866-550-2929.
Those who qualify will be matched with Florida lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help such as:
• Securing FEMA and other benefits
• Making life, medical and property insurance claims
• Dealing with home repair contractors
• Replacing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the hurricane
• Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems or landlord/tenant issues
Callers can leave a message to provide their name, telephone number, county of residence, and a description of their legal problems on the hotline at any time. Calls will be returned within two business days between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Disaster assistance is available to affected individuals in Gulf County.
To apply for assistance, you will need the following:
- Social Security number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.
Applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
Points of distribution/donations
Tarps are available at the Wewahitchka Gym and Centennial Building. Donation centers are no longer accepting donations. All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For more information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. To make cash contributions, please visit www.VolunteerFlorida.org.
Residents needing supplies may go to the following distribution centers:
- Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – noon
- Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri., 2 – 5 p.m.
- Washington Recreation Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri. 2 – 5 p.m.
Operation Blue Roof
For Army Corps of Engineer help with roof tarping, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call 888-466-3258.
Tetanus and flu shots
The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots at its locations in Wewahitchka (807 Highway 22) and Port St. Joe (2475 Garrison Ave.).
Free Clinic
PanCare is offering a free clinic at the Florida Department of Health, 2475 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, and it will be open until Friday.
Senior Centers reopen
The Gulf County Senior Citizens Center (120 Library Drive, Port St. Joe) and the Wewa Senior Citizens Center (314 N. Third Street, Wewahitchka) are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 850-229-8466.
Courts reschedule hearings
Hearings in Gulf County courts have been canceled this week. People with a hearing scheduled for this week can contact the Clerk of Courts office for a new date. Please call 850-229-6112 or email info@gulfclerk.com. Walk-in rescheduling also is available at the office.
Tax deed auctions canceled
All Gulf County Tax Deed Auctions scheduled for October 31, 2018 and November 14, 2018 have been cancelled. Revised auction dates are not available at this time.
Crisis clean up
From now through November 2, residents can call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
