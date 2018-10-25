Wakulla County Announces Debris Pickup Resulting from Hurricane Michael from Private Roads

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners held an Emergency Special Meeting on October 25, 2018 and approved a Resolution authorizing the County Administrator to provide for the removal of debris resulting from Hurricane Michael from private roads. “This is another method the County is taking to help our community recover,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
The County does not ordinarily provide debris removal or monitoring related to disasters on private property, as the County does not have legal access to such property and may be exposed to liability. Hurricane Michael created widespread accumulations of debris including on private property. Therefore, the Board adopted a Resolution authorizing the removal of debris from private roads if the debris presents an immediate threat to life, public health, or safety, or to the economic recovery of the County, and once the property owner executes a Right of Entry Agreement authorizing the County to enter such property to perform the debris removal.
The County debris contractor is currently in the process of picking up debris resulting from Hurricane Michael, curbside on County roads; however, private property owners will be required to complete a Right of Entry Agreement. For those who have an HOA, the HOA president or other authorized agent can complete the Right of Entry Agreement; and for those who do not have an HOA, each property owner will need to complete the Agreement. Additionally, there is no specific timeline in which the debris crews will be in certain areas, so we recommend getting your debris curbside ASAP and to make sure the debris is separated (vegetative debris, construction & demolition debris, appliances/white goods, and electronics).
The Right of Entry Agreement can be obtained at the Public Works Administration Office, 340 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, FL., or on the County website at www.mywakulla.com. For additional information, please contact the Public Works Administration Office at (850) 926-7616.
